Queen Camilla ‘slammed’ for awkward ‘weight’ remark she said to Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones

Queen Camilla came under fire for a remark she made to Ruth Jones about her weight during a recent meeting in South Wales last week.

Ruth didn’t seem fazed by the queen’s comment; however, some royal fans weren’t happy…

Ruth met the queen (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Camilla’s awkward comment to Ruth Jones

On Saturday (November 15), King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the ancient Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

A host of Welsh celebrities were present to meet the royal couple, including Love Island star Liam Reardon, fashion creator Julien Macdonald, and Gavin and Stacey legend Ruth.

Though a familiar face to millions, it took Camilla a moment to recognise Ruth.

After realising who she was speaking to, the queen gasped, “Haven’t you lost masses of weight?”.

Laughing, Ruth took the queen’s hand, replying: “Yes, I have, thank you! I’ve lost a bit of weight.”

The star has been very open about her weight loss journey in recent years, having, at one point, lost 4.5 stone over 22 months.

The queen came under fire (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Camilla’s comments branded ‘rude’

Whilst Ruth saw the funny side of Camilla’s remarks, some royal fans thought the queen “rude” for bringing up the actor’s weight.

“How rude of Camilla to discuss a celebrity’s weight issue in the public domain! Rude!” one fan fumed on X.

“Really just shows her detachment from normal everyday conversation. You dont ask a stranger id they’ve lost masses of weight,” another remarked.

“That’s a rude comment, you don’t say that,” a third wrote.

However, some royal fans leapt to Camilla’s defence.

“I have to admit I wouldn’t have recognised Ruth Jones. She looks entirely different. Famous for playing the part of Nessa she doesn’t look like Nessa’s character now. Queen Camilla I’m sure didn’t mean anything bad by it. She often appears to say what she is thinking (many of us are like that). Didn’t Prince Phillip used to be just the same?” one fan wrote.

Camilla and the king hosted a reception at Windsor Castle (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Camilla and King Charles welcome 900 people to Windsor Castle

There were no awkward interactions for the queen yesterday (Tuesday, November 18), as she and the king welcomed 900 people into Windsor Castle for the annual Diplomatic Reception.

The royal couple played host to a gathering of global dignitaries to celebrate the United Kingdom’s deep ties with the global diplomatic community.

The event was significant due to the fact that it was held at Windsor Castle. It’s the first time the reception has been held there since 2001.

Held annually in the winter months, the event is known for its white-tie dress code, lavish settings, and the display of royal honours and tiaras.

Camilla donned a very famous tiara at the reception, the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.

Commissioned in 1919 by Dame Margaret Greville, a society hostess and close friend of Queen Mary, the tiara was crafted by Boucheron in the kokoshnik style.

Its defining feature is a cabochon-cut emerald of nearly 100 carats, set in platinum and surrounded by pavé diamonds.

Upon Greville’s death, the tiara was left to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. When she died, it passed down to Queen Elizabeth II.

The last time the tiara was seen in public, it was being worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018.

Meanwhile, the reception hit headlines thanks in part to the absence of Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales skipped the reception for the second year in a row. The last time she was in attendance was in December 2023, just a few months before her cancer diagnosis.

