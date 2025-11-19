Princess Kate skips grand Diplomatic Reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the annual Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Tuesday, November 18.

The couple welcomed more than 900 guests from embassies and high commissions around the world.

They gathered together to celebrate the United Kingdom’s deep ties with the global diplomatic community.

However, one special guest was notably absent – the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate missed the occasion for a second year in a row. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla made a special tribute to another royal who missed out on the evening.

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed over 900 guests to Windsor Castle for the annual Diplomatic Reception (Credit: SplashNews)

King Charles hosts Diplomatic Reception at Windsor Castle

This year’s reception was particularly notable for being held at Windsor Castle. It is the first time the event has taken place there since 2001.

The traditional venue, Buckingham Palace, remains under renovation. Recent state visits have also been hosted at Windsor.

The Diplomatic Reception is a cornerstone of royal protocol, dating back to the reign of King Edward VII. The reception serves as a way for the monarch to thank and acknowledge ambassadors and high commissioners posted in London.

Held annually in the winter months, the event is known for its white-tie dress code, lavish settings, and the display of royal honours and tiaras.

It’s not only a celebration of international diplomacy but also a night that brings together the senior royals.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the special event at Windsor (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why did Kate Middleton not attend?

Joining the king and queen was Prince William, who made a solo appearance without his wife by his side.

The Princess of Wales was last seen earlier in the day at The Future of the Workforce Summit in London, where she delivered a major keynote speech on behalf of the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood.

It marked her first public speech in two years. Her message, encouraging business leaders to prioritise “time and tenderness” in early childhood development, was warmly received.

However, Kate did not attend the white-tie reception at Windsor that evening. She also missed the reception last year, following the announcement in March 2024 that she was undergoing preventative cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton stepped out earlier in the day to attend the Future Workforce Summit (Credit: Cover Images)

In a public statement earlier this year, Kate shared that she had completed her chemotherapy and was now in remission.

Still, she has continued to scale back her royal engagements, appearing selectively while focusing on her health and family.

Her last appearance at the Diplomatic Reception was in December 2023. The Princess stunned in a blush-pink sequinned Jenny Packham gown and the Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Kate is expected to return to the spotlight next month for the German state banquet at Windsor Castle.

Queen Camilla wears Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara

The Princess of Wales may have been missed. However, Queen Camilla made headlines of her own by reviving one of the most striking royal tiaras: the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.

Queen Camilla wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was last worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews)

The stunning diadem was last seen in public in 2018, when Princess Eugenie wore it on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank.

The queen’s donning of such an eye-catching diadem, synonymous with Princess Eugenie’s big day, could be a special tribute to the princess.

Queen Camilla’s ‘tribute’ to Princess Eugenie

Perhaps it was even a show of support for Eugenie’s branch of the family.

The supposed gesture comes in wake of the negative attention that the York sisters have endured following the stripping of their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s titles and the scrutiny surrounded his link to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The tiara’s history stretches much further back than 2018.

The tiara is synonymous with Eugenie (Credit: Shutterstock)

It was commissioned in 1919 by Dame Margaret Greville, a society hostess and close friend of Queen Mary, the tiara was crafted by Boucheron in the kokoshnik style.

Its defining feature is a cabochon-cut emerald of nearly 100 carats, set in platinum and surrounded by pavé diamonds.

Upon Greville’s death in 1942, her jewellery collection was left to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. After her passing in 2002, the emerald tiara was inherited by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to gemologist Joanna Wyganowska, the tiara’s estimated value is staggering. Speaking to Express, she noted the piece could be worth upwards of £10 million due to its craftsmanship and the size of the emerald.

Read More: Family of gran killed in Duchess of Edinburgh escort crash speak out

So, what do you think? Should Princess Kate have attended? Leave us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.