Princess Kate ‘urges Prince Harry to come back home’ in hope for Prince William reunion

Princess Kate Middleton is said to be eager to welcome Prince Harry back to the UK.

However, the princess is said to want the prince to return home alone. Without his wife Meghan Markle.

Princess Kate’s ‘plan’ to reunite William and Harry

According to royal insiders, the Princess of Wales believes a one-on-one reunion between the estranged brothers may be the only way forward after years of tension.

“Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late,” a source told Heat. “[She’s] tried everything to get William to soften… but there’s just no moving him.”

Kate Middleton ‘urging’ Prince Harry to visit the UK without Meghan Markle

Sources say Kate has quietly taken on the role of royal peacemaker behind closed doors. She is reportedly urging Harry to travel to the UK without Meghan Markle on his next trip, as a gesture of independence and goodwill.

“Her hands are tied. In the spirit of being practical, she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan,” the insider explained. “As proof that he’s his own man and not joined at the hip. She believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes.”

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘urging’ Prince Harry to meet privately with his brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate is said to be deeply concerned about the long-term emotional impact of the rift. Not just for the brothers, but for the entire family, especially their children.

Despite being dragged into the Sussexes’ ongoing grievances with the monarchy, including Harry’s references to her “coldness” in Spare, Kate is reportedly still extending compassion to her brother-in-law, who once described her as “the sister I never had.”

“Kate’s probably the only person who can speak to Harry honestly without him getting defensive,” a royal aide told Heat. “[He] trusts her and listens to her in a way he doesn’t with anyone else.”

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly not on speaking terms (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry and Prince William rift

Despite Harry expressing in recent interviews that he misses his family and wants reconciliation with them, tensions with William remain high.

The brothers haven’t been seen together publicly since the coronation of King Charles in 2023. It’s widely believed they haven’t spoken privately since.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 to start a new life in California. However, the fallout from their high-profile interviews, including the 2021 Oprah special, their 2022 Netflix series, and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, left deep wounds.

Harry’s last visit to the UK was for the WellChild Awards in September. During his trip, he met with King Charles, but not William.

Meanwhile, the timing of this appeal comes after Harry and Meghan’s appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. The event was described by some royal watchers as “tone-deaf,” as it clashed with Remembrance Sunday in the UK.

While Harry was seen wearing a poppy at the celebrity-packed celebration, his absence from the royal tributes in London further emphasised his growing distance from the family.

‘It will all be worth it’

With William said to be “boiling” behind palace doors, Kate is believed to be working quietly to prevent things from worsening.

Insiders claim Kate wants her family “back together” and is prepared to “chip away” at Harry and Wills if it means they reunite.

Royal Insider has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Read more: King Charles left ‘withered’ and ‘withdrawn’ amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘nightmare’

So, what do you think? You can then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.