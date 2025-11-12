Meghan Markle shares video of Prince Harry in Afghanistan in Veterans Day message

Meghan Markle has paid tribute on Veterans Day by posting a famous clip of Prince Harry during his time serving in Afghanistan.

The duchess shared a heartfelt message alongside the post.

Meghan Markle shares clip of Prince Harry in Afghanistan

Meghan Markle took to social media to pay tribute to those who have served their countries with a touching message.

The Duchess of Sussex proudly shared a famous clip of Prince Harry running to his helicopter mid-interview during his 2013 tour in Afghanistan.

As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’

She penned alongside it: “As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’ Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honouring you on Veterans Day. And every day.”

Harry had a decade-long military career. It included two Afghanistan deployments between 2005 and 2015, during which he achieved the rank of Captain.

Meghan’s post also included a photo of Harry’s recent visit to Sunnybrook Hospital’s Veterans Centre in Toronto, where he met former servicemen and women.

Prince Harry’s moving Remembrance essay

Prince Harry reflected on the sacrifices people make to serve their country in a poignant essay shared ahead of Remembrance Day last week.

He urged people to remember “not only the fallen, but the living,” who carry the “weight of war”.

He asked them to knock on veterans’ doors and “join them for a cuppa…or a pint” and “remind them their service still matters”.

Harry, who now lives in California, also penned: “Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for”.

Prince Harry also shared his concerns about the fragility of peace.

The Duke of Sussex went on to remind us that Remembrance Day isn’t just a time for reflection.

It is a “call to collective responsibility,” he said.

