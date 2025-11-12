Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘reserved and formal’ during engagement interview

Let’s rewind to November 2010 when Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down for their official engagement interview.

The couple announced their engagement after William proposed to Kate during a romantic holiday to Kenya.

Now, 15 years on, a body language expert has delved into the couple’s appearance during the interview with ITV News.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s engagement interview aired in 2010 (Credit: ITV News)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement interview

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton said looking back at William and Kate’s engagement interview, they both appeared “reserved and formal”.

He explained: “Their body language reflected a sense of stiffness, very ‘stiff upper lip’, as if they were still learning how to navigate public attention.

“Kate, in particular, maintained perfect posture: back straight, hands still, slightly angled toward William, giving off a composed and almost ‘finishing school’ impression.”

Darren said that William displayed “clear signs of nervousness”. He continued: “He was wringing his hands, fidgeting with his fingers and his tone was noticeably low.

“He often looked down rather than maintaining steady eye contact, a stark contrast to the confident, open, and engaging William we see today, who now uses open palm gestures and speaks with ease to both the media and crowds.”

Kate showed off her stunning engagement ring during the interview (Credit: ITV News)

William and Kate’s affection ‘evident’ during interview

Darren said the couple’s connection has always been evident. He gushed: “William has always seemed deeply devoted to Kate, and she to him.

“They’re comfortable showing affection in public, from playful touches to warm, genuine interactions. Something which was quite new for a royal couple at the time.”

Their body language reflected a sense of stiffness, very ‘stiff upper lip’, as if they were still learning how to navigate public attention.

The expert also discussed how the Prince and Princess of Wales have grown in their confidence in public.

He added: “Over time, both of their confidence levels have grown tremendously. Kate, while appearing calm during the interview, spoke softly and seemed far less self-assured than she is now.

“Today, she carries herself with far more confidence and warmth, her voice stronger and her gestures more natural.”

Kate and William tied the knot in April 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate’s wedding day

Prince William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Kate looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen dress, designed by Sarah Burton. It featured long sleeves, lace bodice and an organza skirt.

Meanwhile, Prince William chose to wear the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The ceremony was watched by millions around the world.

William and Kate have gone on to welcome three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, seven.

Read more: Prince William steps out with King Charles for special Windsor Castle reception to mark Remembrance Day

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.