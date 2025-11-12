Prince William and his father hosted WWII veterans at Windsor Castle yesterday (Tuesday, November 11) on Remembrance Day.

Yesterday marked the 107th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The Prince of Wales joined King Charles for a special evening with veterans.

Prince William joins King Charles at Remembrance reception

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Prince William shared a video of himself and the king meeting military veterans during a reception at Windsor Castle.

The prince, 43, wore his military medals as he spoke to veterans of WWII.

“Honoured to be at Windsor Castle this evening to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in the Far East with Their Majesties,” the post read.

“It was deeply moving to meet veterans from across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Pacific and Indian Ocean territories – a generation whose courage and sacrifice brought peace to millions, and whose legacy continues to inspire us today.”

“Lest We Forget.”

William met veterans at Windsor Castle (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal fans send their love

Fans of the royal family took to the comment section to gush over the video and express their gratitude to the veterans.

“They were young men, very courageous,” one fan commented.

“God Bless King Charles, Prince William, and all these wonderful veterans,” another wrote.

“Thank you to the Veterans and all the soldiers for their service,” a third said.

“They deserve endless gratitude. I fear the day they are gone and the younger generations don’t understand what was sacrificed to give them the freedom they have. We must not forget,” another commented.

William attended the Remembrance Sunday service (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William urges British teens to wear their poppies

Yesterday saw William appear in a video, broadcast to children between the ages of nine to 14, urging them to wear their poppies on Remembrance Day.

“Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect; it is a reminder that Remembrance is for everyone,” the prince said.

“When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way. We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It’s not just about the past, it’s about shaping who we become in the future.

“Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience, and responsibility. And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, ‘Thank you. We have not forgotten and we will not forget’.”

William also said that “coming together for Remembrance is a vital way to honour those whose service keeps us safe”.

The prince’s words came after he made an appearance at the Sunday Remembrance Service alongside other members of the royal family.

William laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in the moving service.

