Prince William spoke to young people of the nation today (Tuesday, November 11) in a special video for Remembrance Day.

The Prince of Wales, 43, encouraged children up and down the country to honour the war dead today by wearing a poppy.

Prince William was at the Remembrance Sunday service (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William urges young people to wear their poppy

In a new video address, streamed to young people between the ages of nine to 14 today, William says: “Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect; it is a reminder that Remembrance is for everyone.

“When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way. We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It’s not just about the past – it’s about shaping who we become in the future.”

“Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience, and responsibility. And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, ‘Thank you. We have not forgotten and we will not forget,'” he then adds.

“Coming together for Remembrance is a vital way to honour those whose service keeps us safe,” William’s video continued.

“Even today, as we continue to face a number of conflicts across the world, we honour those who have gone before us, and those who are serving now. Their memories matter, their lives matter, and they remind us to be respectful, kind, brave and thoughtful every day.”

William, of course, was present at the Remembrance Day service on Sunday, alongside the king and other royals.

George was at the Festival of Remembrance last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Prince George attends Festival of Remembrance

William’s words come after his son, Prince George, 12, attended the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London last weekend.

The festival honoured those who have lost their lives in conflict.

It was the first time George had attended the service. He was there alongside his mum, Kate, as well King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Prince William wasn’t in attendance due to being in Brazil for The Earthshot Prize and the COP30 conference.

The future king wore a smart black suit to the event, with a poppy stuck to his lapel.

Royal fans were loving the fact that George was in attendance at the event. “Awwww we have another first tonight at Albert Hall, HRH the Princess of Wales is accompanied by her son, HRH Prince George. Such a wonderful first mother and son engagement. They both look sharp and happy,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Such a touching moment! Prince George has grown up so quickly, and it’s heartwarming to see him by his mother’s side at such a significant event,” another said.

