Prince William given special honour as he arrives in Brazil for Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William arrived in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards and today he was handed a special honour.

The Prince of Wales is in South America for the environmental awards’ fifth annual ceremony.

He launched the initiative in 2020.

Brazil – Day 1️⃣ // Brasil – Dia 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/BS9VRYgVDQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 3, 2025

Prince William in Brazil

Today, William touched down in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Earthshot Prize aims to discover bold, innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental issues. Every year, five winners are awarded £1 million for their work.

The award ceremony this year will take place at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday (November 5).

William will also undertake other environmental engagements in the city. This includes a reported landmark speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit.

Before his flight yesterday (Sunday, November 2), William said he was “excited” for his first trip to Rio De Janeiro.

“With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership. Hosting the Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them,” he said.

The Prince of Wales received a special honour (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William honoured during Brazil trip

Earlier today, William was handed a special honour by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes.

Paes handed William the keys to the city on Sugarloaf Mountain. It’s an honour usually reserved for the kings and queens of the famous carnival.

William stepped off the cable car to meet Paes at 11.55am local time, and was greeted by cheers from onlookers.

Paes then spent 10 minutes showing William the sights of the city, as well as the statue of Christ the Redeemer in the distance, which the prince will be visiting later in his trip.

Standing atop a helipad, Paes then handed the keys of the city to William.

“This is a really special thing for the mayor to do, and the backdrop at the top of Sugarloaf is truly breathtaking!” a palace spokesperson said.

William has received the keys to the city in a new honour (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William’s hopes for his children amid Earthshot Prize

Speaking to HELLO in an interview published earlier today, William opened up about his hopes for the prize and his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit,” he said.

“I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk.”

William added that the Earthshot Prize is about “turning the tide”, and “proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow”.

