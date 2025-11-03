Prince William has issued a statement as he has left the UK for Brazil to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Prince of Wales travelled solo to Brazil for the environmental awards ceremony.

His wife, the Princess of Wales, has previously attended. But this year, she’ll stay home with their three children.

Prince William travels to Brazil for Earthshot Prize

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday (November 2), Prince William expressed his “excitement” for the trip.

“As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture, it’s extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people,” he told followers.

The message continued: “With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership. Hosting the Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them.”

The future king finished off powerfully: “When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach.”

He signed the statement off, “W”, as it appears Kate will not be joining him on the overseas visit.

Kate last attended the awards ceremony in 2022, but has reportedly missed subsequent dos in order to be at home with the couple’s three young children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

As reported by the Express, the royal couple have an agreement to ensure that at least one parent is always present with their children, particularly during term time, to handle school drop-offs and pick-ups.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize aims to discover bold, innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental issues. Each year, five winners are awarded £1 million for their work.

The fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards will take place at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday (November 5). It marks the first time the Earthshot Prize is being hosted in South America and the halfway point of the prize’s 10-year mission.

Prince William is expected to spend time meeting the 15 finalists at the famous Christ the Redeemer before attending the Earthshot Prize Assembly. The awards ceremony will also feature performances from stars such as Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes.

William will also undertake other environmental engagements whilst in the city.

Following his Earthshot Prize engagements, William will attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit.

