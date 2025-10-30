When Kate Middleton ‘headed to the supermarket for Halloween costumes for George and Charlotte’

Shoppers were once reportedly shocked to see Kate Middleton at a local supermarket buying Halloween costumes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It seems that even members of the royal family have to take a quick trip to the shops to buy things for Halloween costumes. And when Kate had to do it for her kids, she brought them along!

Many may assume that royals would shop online, or have someone to go to the shop for them. But it seems they may take the same approach as everyone else.

Kate was spotted in Sainsbury’s (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton spotted shopping for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Back in 2019, according to reports, Kate was spotted making a visit to her local Sainsbury’s to buy Halloween costumes for her children George and Charlotte.

The shop was still open to the general public, who were naturally shocked to see the princess in such a casual place.

Speaking at the time, according to the Mirror, one fellow shopper couldn’t believe her eyes.

She said: “Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing. She pointed where she was to me. I just couldn’t believe it.

“She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits. But her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.”

Despite this, the woman admitted she “managed” to get a sneaky picture of the princess before she left.

She explained: “I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service checkout. You just don’t expect it to happen. You think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods.”

Charlotte and George were picking their Halloween costumes (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s other shopping experiences

This wasn’t the first time Kate had been spotted shopping locally.

Back in 2018, she was spotted in the store The Range in King’s Lynn. Then in 2020, she was seen at another Sainsbury’s branch in Norfolk.

It’s no surprise that Norfolk is where Kate would be spotted shopping, especially on the holidays.

That is where the Wales family are believed to spend some of their holidays. The late Queen Elizabeth II gave Anmer Hall to William and Kate on their wedding day.

Royal family members don’t usually celebrate Halloween (Credit: Cover Images)

Do members of the royal family decorate for Halloween?

While historically Halloween hasn’t been widely celebrated by royals, there are no set rules stating they can’t.

Prince William and Kate tend to keep their family life private, but with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, it is expected that they probably do something to mark the occasion.

We do know that Kate’s own mother, Carole Middleton, is quite a Halloween fan. So, perhaps she brings the excitement to her grandchildren.

When she had her own company, Party Pieces, her social media reportedly spoke about her love for Halloween.

She said: “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights of my own childhood. The chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!”

So, while the family may not celebrate the holiday directly, it seems they definitely have occasions were they get dressed up!

