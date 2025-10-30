‘Reason’ Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t been seen in public amid Andrew scandal

Royal fans may have been wondering why Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t been seen at royal engagements this week amid the ongoing Andrew scandal.

In a shock announcement just under two weeks ago, Prince Andrew revealed he would stop using his Duke of York title – which he has had for 39 years.

The decision was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace on October 17. It stated it was happening because of the ongoing sexual assault accusations against him – which he has always denied.

But since that exact day, William and Kate have not been seen in public, despite other royals continuing their duties. However, the reason may not be what fans think.

Why have William and Kate not been out in public recently?

While some people may think Andrew is the reason William and Kate haven’t been seen – this is not the case it seems.

In reality, William and Kate may have been spending the October half-term break with their children – Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The trio attend Lambrook school in Berkshire. According to the school’s website, the half-term began on October 17 and pupils are set to return on November 3.

Over the years, Prince William and Kate have made it very clear they take their role as parents very seriously. And so it’s no surprise that they have paused their royal engagements until their children are back at school.

The kids will most likely return to school on November 3, so it’s likely that Kate and William will resume normal duties on this day or after.

The doting parents have given fans more and more insights into their children’s lives as they get older. And both have made little comments about their individual personalities.

Next month, Prince William is set to travel to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He is attending the fifth iteration of his Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5. Kate won’t be with him as she will be in the UK getting the final touches ready for their family’s big house move.

Prince Andrew housing situation

William and Kate are set to move to Forest Lodge soon. But it is located quite close to Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge within the Windsor estate.

Reports suggest the family are set to make the huge move to their “forever home” in the coming weeks. But one thing they reportedly want to happen first is for Andrew to move out.

It was recently reported that this is something William and Kate are united in.

A source recently said: “Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it. William wants him gone before they start to move in next week.

“It’s not about what Andrew doesn’t want to do anymore. It’s about what he’s going to be told to do.”

Pressure has been building for Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of Royal Lodge. There has also been renewed public outrage over the “peppercorn rent” lease. This has allowed them to live there essentially rent-free for over two decades.

Instead of traditional monthly or annual rent, Prince Andrew paid millions upfront for the lease and renovations.

However, as the pressure continues to mount, Prince Andrew could be saying goodbye to Royal Lodge.

