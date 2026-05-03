Strictly fans work out ‘real reason’ Neil Jones never gets a celebrity partner

Strictly fans believe they’ve worked out the ‘real reason’ Neil Jones never gets a celebrity partner on the main show.

The pro dancer, who appears on The Celebrity Chase tonight (Sunday, May 3), has had just three celeb partners in a decade on the show.

Neil is often without a celeb partner on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans ‘work out’ why Neil Jones never gets a celebrity partner

Since joining the show back in 2016, Neil has been paired up with a celebrity partner just three times on the main series.

In 2019, he received his first celebrity partner in the form of Alex Scott. Together they reached the quarter-finals.

Neil had to wait two years for his next partner. In 2021, he was paired up with EastEnders star Nina Wadia. Unfortunately, it was a short stint on the show for the couple, as they became the first couple to be eliminated.

Three years later, in 2024, Neil was paired with Toyah Willcox. However, it proved another short stint on the show, as they became the second couple to be eliminated.

Last year, Neil was benched again – the seventh time this had happened.

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Neil’s ‘preference’?

However, some fans believe that being benched is just a preference of the star’s, which would explain why he keeps coming back, despite regularly being snubbed on the celeb partner front.

Taking to Reddit, fans of the show shared their theories.

“Classic backup goalkeeper situation. Good payday, gets to participate in all the fun stuff, helps the career during the Strictly downtime but without the stress of Saturday and dealing with teaching etc,” one fan explained.

“I’d guess at this point it must be a preference on his part,” another theorised.

“I think he’s likely to be the troubleshooter who can stand in if any of the male pros get an injury, but that’s just a guess,” a third wrote.

Neil regularly gets a celeb partner on the Christmas specials (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Neil Jones’ feelings on being without a celeb partner

In the past, Neil has opened up about the fact that he doesn’t always have a celebrity partner.

I love when I have a partner, and I love when I don’t have a partner. When you don’t have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home. But you really don’t,” he once told the Radio Times.

“On Strictly, they make sure you’ve got plenty to do. We’re doing group numbers and music acts, we help out other pros.”

Though he may not get a celebrity partner often on the main series, Neil often receives one for the show’s Christmas specials.

He has been paired with a celeb on six Christmas specials since 2016, dancing with Judy Murray, Anita Rani, Mel Giedroyc, Rosie Ramsey, Tillie Amartey, and Jodie Ounsley.

Read more: Gorka Marquez supported by Gemma Atkinson as he reveals ‘painful’ real reason he’s quit Strictly

Catch Neil on The Chase Celebrity Special from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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