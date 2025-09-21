Strictly viewers were left gutted for Neil Jones after the dancer was benched yet again last night (Saturday, September 20).

Despite this being his tenth series on Strictly, Neil has only had a celebrity partner three times.

Neil is without a celeb partner (Credit: BBC)

Neil Jones left without a partner on Strictly…again

Last year, Neil received just his third partner on Strictly, despite having joined the show back in 2016.

The 43-year-old was paired up with Toyah Willcox; however, their stint on the show didn’t last long. They were eliminated in week three.

Prior to that, Neil had been partnered up with Nina Wadia in 2021. However, they were eliminated first that year.

In 2019, he reached the quarter-finals with Alex Scott.

However, the dancer will not be dancing with a celeb on this year’s series yet again, as revealed during yesterday’s launch show.

He’s not the only one without a celebrity partner this year. Luba Mushtuck, Gorka Marquez, Nancy Xu, and Michelle Tsiakkas are also benched for the 2025 series.

However, they will all be heavily involved each week, taking part in the group pro dances. There is always a possibility they’ll be involved in the Christmas Special later in the year. Neil has been involved in five Christmas specials since 2016.

Neil and Nancy don’t have partners, but still performed last night (Credit: BBC)

Viewers send their support to Neil Jones

Some fans were gutted for Neil last night.

“So no Neil or Nancy [sad face],” one fan tweeted.

“Oh. I’ve just realised Neil doesn’t have a Celeb partner again. What a shame..,” another said.

“I am so disappointed that yet again, Neil doesn’t have a celebrity partner. He is such a great dancer and has a fantastic upbeat personality. I really thought that with this being his 10th year on Strictly, they would have given him a partner…he so deserves it,” a third wrote.

“It’s a shame you haven’t got a partner again!” another told Neil on Instagram.

“Gutted that you don’t have a partner! You and Alex Jones I still rewatch your dances to this day! You’re fab! Let’s hope you are a dancer for the Christmas Special?!” a fifth said.

“I am totally gutted you have no partner again this year. Why?” another asked.

The pairings for this year have been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity partners revealed

The 15 celebrities finally learned who their dance partners are going to be during last night’s pre-recorded launch show.

Doctor Who star Alex Kingston is dancing with Johannes Radebe, EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal is with Julian Caillon, and Chris Robshaw will be boogying with Nadiya Bychkova.

Dani Dyer has been partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin, Ellie Goldstein is with Vito Coppola, and George Clarke is with newbie Alexis Warr.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey AKA Nitro is with Karen Hauer, former football star Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink is dancing with Lauren Oakley, and Karen Carney is with Carlos Gu.

Drag Race star La Voix is with Aljaz Skorjanec, Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope is dancing with Katya Jones, and Ross King is paired up with former champ Jowita Przystal.

Stefan Dennis is with fellow Australian Dianne Buswell, Thomas Skinner is with Welsh star Amy Dowden, and Vicky Pattison is with Kai Widdrington.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘cringe’ over celebrities and pro dancers’ reactions to being paired up

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 27) at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.