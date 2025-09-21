Strictly fans were left cringing over the celebrity and pro partners’ reactions to being paired up together during last night’s show (Saturday, September 20).

Last night’s pre-recorded launch of Strictly revealed the dance partners of the 15 new celebrities.

Stefan and Dianne are the “Ozzy Dream Team” (Credit: BBC)

Strictly launch show reveals pairings between pro dancers and their celebrity partners

Last night’s show finally revealed which pro dancer the celebs will be dancing with during this series.

Last year’s champion Dianne Buswell, will be dancing with fellow Australian Stefan Dennis, something they were both thrilled with.

“This is brilliant!” Dianne squealed as she hugged Stefan during their first meeting. “The Ozzy Dream Team!” she later added. Later in the show, she revealed she’d made him an Australian care package so he doesn’t feel homesick, and enthusiastically shouted “Ozzy ozzy ozzy, oi oi oi!”.

Meanwhile, Thomas Skinner was paired up with Amy Dowden, something he was thrilled about – viewers less so.

“Amy’s a legend, she’s an inspiration,” he gushed during a chat with Claudia Winkleman.

Meanwhile, Ellie Goldstein couldn’t have been happier to be paired up with Vito Coppola. “I’m literally over the moon,” she said. “I love him so much and I want to dance with him to every dance in the world.”

Vicky Pattison was very happy to be paired with Kai Widdrington, admitting she’s “thrilled to ribbons”.

“I’m over the moon, absolutely over the moon,” Lewis Cope said of being paired with Katya Jones. She excitedly announced they’d be doing the jive for their first dance.

Viewers took to social media to moan (Credit: BBC)

Viewers ‘cringe’

La Voix and Aljaz already have their own nickname – AlVoix – despite the Drag Race star joking that the Strictly legend was her “second choice”.

The pro dancers seemed thrilled with their celeb partners, and there was much hugging, squealing, and celebrating as they were paired up together. It was all smiles last night (even after La Voix jokingly stormed off).

A happy bunch of celebs and professional dancers then!

Whilst everyone seemed happy with eachother, some viewers found the whole thing a bit “cringe”.

Taking to X (Twitter), one viewer grumbled: “This is what grates with #Strictly. All the OTT reactions when they meet their pros!”

“I do find the ‘I love my dance partner’ stuff ultra cringe. Can’t we have one year where it’s ‘We’re colleagues and have a professional relationship’. OK, I admit I am a killjoy,” another said.

“Dancing makes…dancer…happy. Wow.. The Aussie cringe is strong with these two,” a third said of Dianne and Stefan’s partnership.

Amy has been paired up with Thomas (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fume as Amy Dowden is paired with Thomas Skinner

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with Amy and Thomas being paired together.

Amy has had a difficult couple of years. The Welsh dancer, 35, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and was forced to sit out the series as she underwent treatment. Then, halfway through last year’s series, she had to pull out of the series with injury.

Thomas has hit headlines recently after confessing to having an affair just weeks after his wedding to wife Sinead. He has maintained that the fling was a “one-off”. However, the woman has claimed the affair lasted three months.

“Amy Dowden MBE desperately needs a break and some good news/luck thrown her way. I can’t believe after all she’s been through they’ve given her that man! My angel,” one viewer fumed.

“Hasn’t Amy suffered enough?” “Amy Dowden they have stitched you up. I am so sorry,” said another. “JUSTICE FOR AMY!!!” another said.

“Poor Amy Dowden. After everything she’s been through. She deserves SO MUCH BETTER,” a third wrote.

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 27) at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

