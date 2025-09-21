Strictly returned last night for its 23rd season with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman once again at the helm.

However, some viewers were unhappy with Tess fronting the show, claiming they were baffled over how she “got the gig” in the first place…

Another series full of glitz and glamour has kicked off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly launch show kicks off 2025 series

The Strictly launch show got off to a fun start, with Chris McCausland returning to perform a funny sketch about not wanting to give the Glitterball Trophy back.

Tess, Claudia, and Dianne Buswell attempt to reason with him before bringing in the big guns – Craig Revel Horwood. After reading poetry to Chris, the comedian gives the trophy before running away screaming.

The launch show also finally revealed which celebs will be partnered with which pro dancers. There were some controversial pairings, with viewers seriously unhappy that Thomas Skinner will be dancing with Amy Dowden this year.

Chris and Dianne also performed their BAFTA-winning waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone, and the celebs danced with their partners for the first time in a show-stopping performance.

Tess and Claudia are fronting the show again this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Tess Daly under fire

However, not everyone was enjoying, citing Tess as the main reason behind their dissatisfaction.

Many took to Twitter to slam the star, branding her “fake” and “insincere”.

“See Tess has been practising her exaggerated, fake words & actions whilst strictly has been off-air…..,” one viewer sniped.

“It’s been 20-something years & we’re no closer to understanding how Tess Daly got this gig, or how she’s managed to keep it with the wooden delivery, forced banter, fake laughter… yet here she is. Year in year out, prime time TV. An enduring BBC mystery,” another wrote.

“Woah they’re still torturing us with Tess Daley on the show, cue reading from cue cards, wooden presenting, and insincere ha ha ” a third fumed.

There was plenty of love for Tess (Credit: BBC)

Support for Tess

However, there was plenty of support for Tess, who has been on the show since its launch in 2004.

“I seem to be in the minority who prefers Tess Daly to Claudia Winkleman,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’ve watched her almost literally hold up emotionally and physically exhausted celebrities after they’ve given everything in their performance. She’s strong and protective,” another said in defence of Tess.

“She is great & I really don’t get the hate,” a third said.

“I love Tess Daly, don’t come for the doll,” another warned the trolls.

“Leave her alone. She’s gorgeous,” a fifth said.

Strictly continues next Saturday (September 27) at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

