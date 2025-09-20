Strictly pro dancer Amy Dowden has been paired with Thomas Skinner and viewers aren’t one bit pleased.

As they were revealed as one of the couples taking part in he 2025 series of the show, complaints on the hashtag poured in.

Some even slammed the BBC, accusing the corporation of “doing Amy dirty”.

Amy’s supporters aren’t pleased she’s paired with Thomas Skinner (Credit: BBC)

Strictly bosses pair Amy Dowden with Thomas Skinner

Amy’s had a tough couple of years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and was forced to sit out of the show while she underwent treatment. Then, when she returned, she had to pull out midway through the series due to injury.

Meanwhile, Thomas – who rose to fame on The Apprentice – is arguably this year’s most controversial contestant. He’s a self-confessed Donald Trump fan. He’s been accused of having “flirtations” with Reform UK. And, this past week, admitted cheating on his wife weeks after his wedding. Thomas said it was a one-off. The other woman, meanwhile, maintains that it was a three-month affair.

With her new dance partner surrounded in scandal, Strictly fans have now blasted show producers for pairing Thomas with Amy.

They also predicted they will be the first couple to leave the show.

Amy, however, said she’d had a good week with The Apprentice star (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

“Tom I tell you now, you’re winning the award for first to leave,” said one. “Please can we save our sweet amy from Thomas Skinner,” said a second. “I’m actually gutted for Amy,” said another. “Poor Amy,” said a fourth.

“Amy Dowden MBE desperately needs a break and some good news/luck thrown her way. I can’t believe after all she’s been through they’ve given her that man! My angel,” declared another Amy fan.

Another commented: “Hasn’t Amy suffered enough?” “Amy Dowden they have stitched you up. I am so sorry,” said another. “JUSTICE FOR AMY!!!” another declared.

“Poor Amy Dowden. After everything she’s been through. She deserves SO MUCH BETTER,” another added. “Na #Strictly have done Amy dirty,” said another fan. “Poor Amy. She is really due a break,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Skinner (@iamtomskinner)

Amy reveals she’s had ‘the best week with Thomas Skinner’

However, Thomas did have some defenders online. And one viewers pointed out that Amy most likely had a say in who she was partnered with for the 2025 series of Strictly.

“Surely she must have agreed to it,” said one.

“Good on you mate, don’t listen to the hatters, bosh!” declared another.

Thomas posted on Instagram once the news was out and said: “Let me introduce you to an absolute legend, me partner for Strictly Come Dancing. The lovely @amy_dowden. We ain’t stopped laughing since we met, and she is teaching me the moves which you’ll see at the end of the video. Honoured to be doing Strictly and I’ll be posting lots of behind the scenes videos. Honestly never fort I would love dancing as much as I am! Enjoy. Bosh.”

Amy replied and said: “Yes partner. Had the best week! You’ve work hard, we’ve laughed, and fun and you are looking after me too as am I you! Let’s do this partner. X”

