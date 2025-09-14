Strictly Come Dancing 2025 contestant Thomas Skinner has confessed that he previously cheated on his wife, and called it the “biggest mistake of his life”.

The social media star – who has made the headlines in recent weeks – is married to wife Sinead. The pair are parents to three children: a son Henry, five, and two-year-old twin daughters, Roma and Darla.

However, in a recent interview, Thomas revealed that just weeks after he tied the knot to Sinead, he cheated on her in what he called a “moment of madness”.

The TV star admitted to having an affair a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Thomas Skinner’s ‘two-week affair’

Talking to The Sun, Thomas opened up about the “biggest mistake of my life” when he had a “two-week fling” with a beauty clinic owner behind his wife’s back.

I woke up feeling absolutely terrible

The fling happened shortly after Strictly star Thomas and Sinead got married in May 2022.

According to Thomas – who reportedly fought back the tears as he opened up about the affair – he encountered the woman at a pub. There, she offered him “cosmetic slimming treatments.”

Thomas ‘felt so guilty’

He told the publication: “I had a fling. It was nothing more than that. It was the one time, it was a mistake, I woke up feeling absolutely terrible about it.”

“I felt so guilty, I told my wife. I let her down in that brief moment of madness where I wasn’t thinking, where I didn’t appreciate what I had.”

It just shows something so brief could ruin your life

Thomas went on to note that he would have understood if Sinead didn’t want anything to do with him following his confession.

“When I told my wife, I fully understood if she was to never speak to me again. No one else made me do what I’ve done. But it just shows something so brief could ruin your life.”

Thomas said he would have ‘understood’ if Sinead ended things with him (Credit: BBC)

Thomas on Strictly 2025

Thomas’ shock confession comes ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut later this month. However, the news of Thomas appearing on Strictly hasn’t gone down well with some people.

Fans have predicted the Essex social media personality could be voted out first due to his support for Donald Trump. And his conviction for handling stolen goods has also concerned fans.

He also made the headlines when he walked out of a Strictly press event – something he later “set the record straight” about.

