Strictly fans thrilled as first official look at cast of 2025 is released: ‘They all look fantastic!’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left overjoyed after the first official picture of the cast of 2025 was released this morning (Saturday, September 13).

The BBC series returns next weekend for the launch show, where viewers will then learn which celebs will be paired with which pro dancers.

Strictly 2025 cast first look revealed

Earlier this morning, the official Strictly Instagram account shared an exciting update with its 1.2 million followers.

The update in question? Only the first official look at the celebs, sequins and all!

The celebs can be seen posing on a set of blue stairs.

On the top row is Thomas Skinner in a light blue, three-piece suit, Stefan Denis in a floral suit, Balvinder Sopal in a light blue dress, and Chris Robshaw in a pale pink floral suit.

Dani is amongst the cast taking part in this year’s series (Credit: BBC)

The cast of 2025

On the second row is Vicky Pattison, who is rocking a yellow dress, and George Clarke in a light pink floral shirt and dark pink trousers.

Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston is seen smiling in a pink tasselled number, with Karen Carney next to her in a pink dress. Another star in pink is Ellie Goldstein, who looks stunning in a pink tasselled dress, with Lewis Cope next to her in a see-through blue vest and matching blue trousers.

On the bottom row, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, aka Nitro, is seen in a bright pink outift, with Ross King next to him looking dapper in a white, gold, and pink floral suit. Additionally, Dani Dyer is seen wearing a sequinned pink dress, while Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink looks cool in a blue suit, complete with matching blue shoes.

Last but not least is La Voix, who looks incredible in a stunning red gown which matches her red locks.

The dancers appeared in a teaser for the launch show recently (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled

“Our class of 2025 [star emoji] #Strictly looks good on them,” the caption of the post reads.

Fans then flooded the comment section, gushing over the celebs sequinned looks.

“Let’s go cast 2025!! The sparkles are sparkling,” 2024 finalist Tasha Ghouri gushed.

“Looking forward to this, they all look fantastic. Especially can’t wait to see Harry on the dance floor!” another fan then wrote.

“SO EXCITED!! I’m rooting for La Voix, Dani, Lewis, and Alex right now. But I’m excited to get to watch almost all of them over the weeks,” another then added.

“Yay. Bring on Strictly Saturdays,” a third then said. “What a line-up. Stunning! Let the battle of the ballroom begin!” another then added.

The Strictly launch show airs next Saturday (September 20) at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

