Inside the Strictly 2025 launch show – new dancers, legend returns, partnerships revealed

The Strictly launch show is fast approaching, and a new teaser has given viewers a fresh glimpse at the upcoming series.

The iconic BBC One show will be returning to screens on September 20 for its 23rd series.

A new teaser has been released (Credit: BBC)

New Strictly 2025 teaser

Earlier today (Friday, September 5), a new teaser for the upcoming series of Strictly 2025 was released.

The 30-second trailer shows this year’s pro dancers – including Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Nancy Xu, and Nadiya Bychkova – enjoying a pool party, held in the grounds of a glamorous mansion.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also makes an appearance, boogying alongside the dancers as she carries a cocktail.

Viewers also get a brief glimpse at new dancers Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, as they’re seen jumping into the pool.

The trailer ends with the camera underwater, looking up at the pro dancers, who look shocked, confused, and amused!

Alexis and Julian will be making their debut (Credit: BBC)

The Strictly 2025 launch show

The launch show, which will air in the evening of Saturday, September 20, will reveal who the 15 new celebs will be paired up with in this year’s series. They’ll come face to face for the first time in specially filmed, surprise-packed sequences.

It will also feature a group number, featuring judges Shirley, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke. The show will also mark the debut of new dancers Alexis and Julian.

2024 champion Chris McCausland will return for the launch show, performing alongside his pro partner, Dianne Buswell.

The pros and their new partners will also perform in a group dance. Jessie J will also be singing exclusively for the show!

And, of course, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting the whole star-studded extravaganza.

That’s a lot to pack in!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

This year’s cast

Over the summer, the cast of 2025 was announced by the BBC.

Joining the show this year will be Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Love Island champ Dani Dyer, and Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston.

Former footballer Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, and TikTok sensation Georgie Clarke are also getting their dancing shoes on this year.

They’ll be joined by Drag Race icon La Voix, rugby ace Chris Robshaw, model Ellie Goldstein, and The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner.

Rounding out the cast are ex-Geordie Shore and Jungle Queen Vicky Pattison, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, Hollywood reporter Ross King, ex-Lionesses player Karen Carney, and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope.

The Strictly 2025 launch show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Alt1VUsN9k

