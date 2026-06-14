Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury finally reveal unique baby name leaving fans divided 

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have revealed their newborn baby’s name – and the internet is rather divided…

The couple – who first met on Love Island in 2015 – became parents again for the second time earlier this month when they welcomed a baby boy. Molly and Tommy already share daughter Bambi, three.

And now, after keeping their baby’s name a secret, the pair, both 27, have confirmed his name.

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal baby name

On Saturday night (June 13) boxer Tommy took part in a fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester. And while in the ring, Tommy revealed his and Molly’s newborn name.

The Love Island star had his son’s name, Midas, emblazoned across his back as he got ready to enter the ring. As he walked out, Tommy turned his back to the crowd making sure everyone could see his newborn’s name.

Molly-Mae was also at the event and watched on in the audience as Tommy sported their son’s name during his big fight – which he won.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Fans react to Molly’s baby’s name

As expected, the internet had a lot to say about Molly and Tommy’s baby name.

“Surely Molly Mae and Tommy haven’t named their baby Midas? Midas Fury? Bambi and Midas? Jesus wept,” said one person on X.

A second chimed in: “Molly Mae really cannot give her children normal names can she first Bambi and now Midas?”

A third fumed: “Molly – Mae and Tommy Fury naming their child Midas is a stupid [bleep] name. Why would you choose that???? It’s stupid. Do people not think about calling their children normal names these days first Bambi now Midas what’s next? January.”

However, other fans were loving Midas’ name. One person said: “I actually really like the name Molly Mae and Tommy have given their baby boy. Quite a cool name actually!”

Another gushed: “Love the name Midas and Molly Mae looks absolutely sensational. Good night.”

Fans shared their thoughts on the name (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

‘I just think it sounds so good’

It comes after Molly-Mae teased they have a name for their son. In a recent YouTube video, filmed before she gave birth, Molly-Mae said: “Final bets do we think I’m having girl or I’m having a boy? And what do we think we’re calling it?

“I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy. I know people are going to pronounce it wrong.”

She added: “It’s definitely not as different as Bambi I wouldn’t say. But I have only ever heard one other child be called it and it’s not someone in the public eye, it’s literally just someone I am connected to through a friend, someone they know their child is called it.

“But I just think it sounds so good with the surname Fury that is another reason why I love it so much.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague shares intimate photos from ‘incredible’ birth of baby boy

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