Molly-Mae Hague reveals daughter Bambi’s adorable moment with new baby as gender announced

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury recently welcomed their second baby together, sharing the joyful news to Instagram last week.

The couple are already parents to their daughter Bambi, three. On June 3, Molly-Mae, 27, shared a black and white image showing herself, Tommy and Bambi looking lovingly at the family’s new bundle of joy.

The caption read: “…and then there were 4.”

Now, over the weekend, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced their second baby’s gender in a cute video of their daughter Bambi meeting her new little brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce new baby’s gender

In a sweet new video, Molly-Mae and Tommy introduce Bambi to the family’s new addition.

The clip shows Molly-Mae sat in a hospital bed as Tommy lifts Bambi onto the bed next to the baby.

Molly-Mae is heard asking Bambi: “Do you want to hold him?” to which Bambi nods.

Bambi is seen holding her arms out to hold her baby brother.

Molly-Mae then gushes: “That’s your brother.”

How cute!

Fans have gushed over the moment with one person writing: “What a beautiful moment.”

Another wrote: “Oh she’s going to be the best big sister!!!”

Someone else added: “My heart just exploded.”

It comes after Molly-Mae teased some details about the baby’s name before he was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae teases second baby’s name

A YouTube video was recently posted on Molly-Mae’s channel before she announced the baby’s arrival.

Speaking to viewers, Molly-Mae said: “Final bets do we think I’m having girl or I’m having a boy? And what do we think we’re calling it?

“I think people are going to be a bit disappointed, upon reflection I don’t think it’s that crazy. I know people are going to pronounce it wrong.”

Molly-Mae admitted some people may feel “disappointed” by the name choice (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

She continued: “I just feel like people are going to say it wrong because when I mention the name to a few people or I’ve spelt it out because I have this big complex about people saying it wrong, and then a few of my friends have said it completely wrong.

“But then also, if you know this word or you know the name, you would pronounce it how it is. For me I just see it as exactly what it is.”

Molly-Mae has welcomed her second baby with Tommy Fury (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

‘It sounds so good with the surname Fury’

She added: “It’s definitely not as different as Bambi I wouldn’t say. But I have only ever heard one other child be called it and it’s not someone in the public eye, it’s literally just someone I am connected to through a friend, someone they know their child is called it.

“But I just think it sounds so good with the surname Fury that is another reason why I love it so much.”

Read more: Tommy Fury ‘devastated’ as he’s ‘forced to leave upset Molly-Mae Hague and new baby’ for training

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