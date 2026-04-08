Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague emotional as she shares gorgeous first-look at her unborn baby’s face

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a first look at her unborn baby’s face in an adorable update.

The former Love Island star is already a mum to 3-year-old daughter Bambi, who she shares with partner Tommy Fury. The pair split in August 2024 but rekindled their relationship the following May.

At the beginning of February, it was revealed that Molly was almost six months pregnant with their second child. In a video announcement, she captioned her Instagram video: “Soon to be four” with the white heart emoji.

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Molly and Tommy are expecting their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague shares first look at her unborn baby’s face

Now, in a new update, Molly has shared a first look at their baby’s face from one of her recent scans.

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday (April 7), she wrote: “Helloooo.” She added the baby, white heart and holding back tears face emoji.

“Happy because baby was head up at last scan (not ideal) and today they were in perfect position ready to go for birth!” Molly continued.

“Birth plan is *quite literally just me doing the rock sign with my hand*,” she added with three rock-on sign emoji.

Molly shared a scan of her unborn baby (Credit: Instagram)

‘Tommy is determined to do things right this time’

According to The Sun, Molly and Tommy only found out about their second just weeks before their announcement.

“Molly and Tommy found about the pregnancy around seven weeks ago, but only told friends and family about it within the last two weeks. Finding out Molly is pregnant has really helped bring them close together again,” an inside source told the newspaper.

“Tommy is determined to do things right this time he has cancelled all of his summer trips with his friends, as he wants to stand by Molly every step of the way. Their new home is in a better place for both of them and has more than enough space for two children.”

Read more: Tommy Fury shares concerns for two-year-old daughter Bambi: ‘I didn’t want that’

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