Tommy Fury shares concerns for two-year-old daughter Bambi: ‘I didn’t want that’

Reality star and boxer Tommy Fury has shared his concerns for his two-year-old daughter Bambi in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Tomorrow night (August 19), Tommy will be starring in his own BBC Three reality show, The Good. The Bad. The Fury. The six-part series is set to invite viewers into his life as he navigates his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague, his career as a boxer, and his battle with alcohol.

Tommy’s daughter, Bambi, also features in the episodes. While sitting down for a roundtable interview ahead of the show’s first episode, Tommy admitted he had his worries…

Tommy’s daughter Bambi features in the six-part series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tommy Fury shares concerns for daughter Bambi

“I didn’t want Bambi to feel the weight of this documentary,” he told ED!

“I didn’t want her to come into the house, and there would be a massive camera production; I didn’t want that.”

Tommy insisted fans are not going to see a staged on-screen relationship between the pair, stating: “Everything you see with me and Bambi is completely natural and what we’d normally do, and the camera just picked it up.”

He continued: “Whether that’s getting her ready for nursery, getting ready for soft play, or putting her to bed, that’s everything we’d normally do. Nothing’s changed.”

The 26-year-old also admitted he is also aware that Bambi isn’t yet at an age where she is able to choose whether she wants to follow a career in the spotlight.

“Me and Molly, we’ve done things to get into this life, but Bambi hasn’t made that choice. She shouldn’t be made to do things. I only included Bambi where I see fitted in the series. Bambi isn’t going to be all over this because I don’t want that to happen, because she’s not made that decision yet.”

Tommy admitted he wants more children (Credit: ITV)

Tommy says income will be spent on daughter and ‘future kids’

Tommy admitted that fatherhood has changed things for him for the better.

“That’s a surprise to me,” he admitted. “As soon as she was born, and I held her in my arms, nothing else mattered. Once you have kids, nothing else matters. You don’t care about materialistic things, even all the money that I’m getting out of the fights and deals, that’s not spent on me.”

“That’s spent on providing and giving my daughter and future kids the best life I can give them.”

So, does that mean Tommy and Molly are expecting to have another baby so soon? “I would love to,” he declared.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague breaks down after ‘begging’ Tommy Fury not to ‘betray’ her with booze

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. will debut on BBC Three and iPlayer tomorrow (August 19).

So, are you looking forward to the series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.