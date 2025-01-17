Molly-Mae Hague’s bombshell Behind It All documentary has lifted the lid on her relationship with Tommy Fury. The pair, who split in August, were bombarded with infidelity speculation as a result of their shock separation.

This week, Tommy has set the record straight. He explained that it wasn’t a case of cheating that caused the breakdown of their relationship . It was his issue with alcohol. In her new documentary, Molly has now detailed a moment she felt betrayed by Tommy’s drinking habit.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Tommy Fury’s drinking problem (Credit: Amazon Prime Video / Youtube)

Molly-Mae breaks down over Tommy Fury booze ‘problem’

In the new show, released on Prime Video, Molly discussed Tommy’s battle with booze in a candid conversation with her mum.

An emotional Molly reflected on a desperate plea she made with Tommy, in a bid to avoid his “disastrous” booze fuelled behaviour.

She detailed: “He’s never had an alcohol problem. But alcohol caused problems for us. It got to a point where I wasn’t looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much.”

Tommy Fury has denied cheating rumours (Credit: Youtube)

Breaking down in tears, she continued: “At my sisters wedding I pleaded with Tommy. Like I begged him to not drink and it’s just really sad. I don’t know why I’m crying now. It’s just so sad but it affected me. And that’s why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged.

“I just know that isn’t who he wants to be. He doesn’t want this,” she then added.

Molly-Mae’s documentary was originally meant to follow the planning of her wedding to Tommy Fury (Credit: Amazon Prime Video / Youtube)

Tommy Fury admits to alcohol addiction

In an interview with Men’s Health shared this week, Tommy admitted to his issues surrounding drink.

“The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol. And I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be any more.”

He then went on to say: “It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true. I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer. Loved to drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy famously met on Love Island. The couple were together for five years before they split and they share daughter Bambi.

You can watch Molly-Mae: Behind It All on Amazon Prime Video now.

