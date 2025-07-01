All the stars who’ve found love after death as Dame Deborah James’ husband moves on

Dame Deborah James tragically passed away three years ago from bowel cancer, and her husband, Sebastien Bowen, was recently spotted hand-in-hand with a new partner during an afternoon stroll along the Thames in London.

An onlooker told The Standard: “They looked like they were very much in love. It was really heartening to see him looking happy again. For anyone who admired Deborah’s spirit, it felt like a beautiful moment.”

But he isn’t the only star to find happiness again after the heartbreaking loss of someone they loved. So, let’s take a look at those celebrities who have managed to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Kelsey just experienced another tragedy (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker

In 2022, Kelsey lost her husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Kelsey and Tom were together for 13 years, meeting in 2009 before getting married in 2018. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children; Aurelia and Bodhi.

In September 2024, Kelsey revealed she had found love again with Will Lindsay, and expressed how grateful she was. And she even believed Tom sent him to her.

The pair’s romance continued to blossom, and they were expecting their first child together. But heartbreakingly, a week before her due date, Kelsey announced their baby boy Phoenix was born sleeping.

Helen wanted Damian to find love again (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Damian Lewis

Just like the husband of Dame Deborah James, Damian Lewis tragically lost his wife to cancer.

In April 2021, Damian said goodbye to his wife Helen McCrory, after her battle with breast cancer.

The couple were married for 14 years, from 2007 until Helen’s passing. And Damian has since admitted his late wife was the muse for his debut album. 14 months after Helen’s death, Damian found love again with Alison Mosshart, a musician.

Since being spotted together for the first time in 2022, the pair have been seen on countless dates – including trips to the national art galleries.

Jill lost her husband the same way as her father (Credit: ITV)

Jill Halfpenny

Over the years, Jill has had quite a lot of tragedies to deal with. But after her long-term partner died in 2017, she has since found happiness.

Matt Janes suddenly died of a heart attack at the age of 43 – the same way Jill’s dad died when she was only four.

While Jill has gone on to find love again, it took her a while to be in a place to for happiness again. She has spoken quite a lot about the “awful” grief she experienced, and how it “cracked” her open, forcing her to to deal with both her father and her partner’s loss.

But since recently finding love again with new beau Ian, Jill believes she still feels Matt’s presence. She even asked him for a sign that he approves of her moving on. And she believes Matt sent one.

Pierce Brosnan also lost his daughter (Credit: ITV)

Pierce Brosnan found love like husband of Deborah James

Heartbreakingly, Pierce Brosnan lost both his first wife, Cassandra, and their daughter, Charlotte, from ovarian cancer.

He and Cassandra got married in 1980, shortly after leaving drama school. They they went on to welcome a son, Sean, while raising Cassandra’s other children, Charlotte and Chris.

But three days after Christmas in 1991, Cassandra tragically passed away. Pierce has spoken about the loss, explaining that it was a “life-changing” event.

He said: “Cassie was very positive. She had the most amazing energy and outlook on life. It was and is a terrible loss and I see it reflected from time to time in my children.”

But in 2001, Pierce remarried after finding love again with journalist Keely Shaye Smith.

Rio and Rebecca had children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rio Ferdinand

The husband of Deborah James isn’t the only person to finally find happiness after loss. In 2015, Rio tragically lost his wife Rebecca Ellison after a battle with breast cancer. The couple shared three children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

After the tragic death, Rio admitted he thought he would never be happy again.

He told the Daily Mail: “I thought I was never going to be happy again. I would never meet anyone. And I was really content with just being me and the kids. That’s all I thought it was going to be. Then something happened.”

Rio revealed Rebecca’s final wish was for him to find love again. And that’s what he did. In 2016, he began dating Kate Wright, former TOWIE star.

The pair’s relationship continued to blossom and they tied the knot in 2019 and have welcomed two children together; Cree and Shae. And over the years, Kate has paid numerous tributes to Rebecca.

Warwick was heartbroken over his wife’s death (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Warwick Davis found love like husband of Deborah James

Just like the husband of Deborah James, actor Warwick Davis was left heartbroken after his wife died. In March 2024, his wife Samantha died at 53 years old. At the time he released a statement insisting her passing “left a huge hole” in his life.

But despite the tragic loss, less than a year later, Warwick seemingly found love again.

He revealed the news earlier this year at the BAFTAs by thanking a mystery woman known as “Sponge”.

Then he appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, and opened up on how ‘Sponge’ will remain unknown.

He said: “I can reveal, sticking with the Harry Potter theme, Sponge is indeed She-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named.”

We love seeing celebrities find happiness after heartbreaking losses.

