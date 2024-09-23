Kelsey Parker has gone Instagram official with her rumoured new boyfriend in a loved-up snap.

The star looked happier than ever in the romantic picture, which showed the pair dressed up for an occasion.

Kelsey’s newfound romance comes two years after she tragically lost her husband Tom Parker to brain cancer. Tom died in March 2022 at the age of 33.

The Instagram photo shows Kelsey smiling widely as her boyfriend looks lovingly at her.

She’s wearing a stunning red and orange floral dress while he looked dapper in a grey suit.

Kelsey captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Her celebrity pals gushed over the post as Vicky Pattison wrote: “Never been happier for someone.”

Tom died in March 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha commented: “Pure joy!!!”

Meanwhile, Giovanni Fletcher left a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Elsewhere, a fan gushed: “Everyone deserves happiness after dark times.”

Someone else said: “It makes me so happy to see so many positive comments from people rooting for your happiness!!”

Another added: “I could honestly cry for you, after everything you’ve been through I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather see with a smile this big. Routing for you both.”

Kelsey has seemingly confirmed a new romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelsey on finding love after Tom

Mum-of-two Kelsey has previously spoken about finding love again after losing The Wanted singer Tom. She has two young children from her marriage to the singer.

Speaking to OK! in June, Kelsey said: “When it’s meant to be, it’ll be, and that person will be sent by Tom, I reckon. He’s picking them for me.”

She added: “Right now, I need to focus on work and providing for my children.”

