Warwick Davis has opened up about his new partner who helped him to “love again” following the death of his wife.

The actor was left heartbroken in March 2024, when wife Samantha died aged just 53. According to reports, Samantha contracted sepsis after having decompression surgery on her spine.

In February, Warwick was awarded A Bafta Fellowship award, and while accepting the award, he thanked an anonymous woman called ‘Sponge’ who had helped him “to laugh and love again” following Samantha’s death.

Now, the award-winning actor has spoken out about ‘Sponge’ in his first TV interview since his wife’s sad death.

Warwick Davis touching tribute to late wife

On Saturday (March 8) Warwick appeared as a guest on The Jonathan Ross show, along with the likes of Daisy May Cooper, Jodie Whittaker and Ashley Walters.

In a touching tribute to his wife, Warwick said: “When you go through your career as an actor, you sometimes become a bit reluctant to do certain jobs thinking another one will come along and be a bit better.

“She would always say ‘get out there and do it’. She was great at networking as well, always talking to producers and getting me the work in the next job.”

Warwick added: “Very supportive. You need that in this business because it is difficult.

“You’ve got to have someone who is very supportive of you being away on occasions and working ridiculous hours.”

Warwick continued: “Acting is quite a lonely career, really. You need a solid foundation at home to support that and make it work.”

Warwick Davis on ‘Sponge’

Jonathan then quizzed Warwick about the identity of ‘Sponge’ – who he mentioned in his BAFTA speech has helped him “love again.”

Warwick explained: “I can reveal, sticking with the Harry Potter theme, Sponge is indeed She-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named.”

Then referring to fellow actor on the show Daisy May Cooper’s character Kerry Mucklowe on This Country, Warwick said: “Sponge very much reminds me of Kerry. Some of the things she says and her accent.”

Warwick’s wife Sammy’s death

Warwick announced his wife’s death in a statement to the BBC on April 17 2024.

He said that she died on March 24. In a statement, Warwick said: “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family.

“I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

