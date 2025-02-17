Warwick Davis reveals he’s found ‘love’ less than a year after death of wife Sammy

Warwick Davis has revealed that he has found “love” following the death of his wife Samantha.

The actor was left heartbroken in March 2024, when Samantha died aged just 53. According to reports, Samantha contracted sepsis after having decompression surgery on her spine.

And on Sunday (February 16), Warwick made a heartfelt tribute to his late wife at the 2025 BAFTAs – and also shared that he has learnt to “love again”.

The actor made an appearance at the BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

Warwick Davis dedicates BAFTA to late wife

At the 2025 BAFTAs, Warwick was honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship. This award recognises individuals who have made an “outstanding and exceptional” contribution to the screen.

Following a montage of Warwick’s projects over the years, as well as clips from his colleagues and family, the actor collected his award. As the audience cheered, Warwick took to the stage and began his speech.

“This is probably the best thing that has ever happened to me… and I’ve been in Star Wars! I’m going to keep this short, it’s been a long night… short, yes you can laugh,” he said.

He continued: “I’m going to say thank you to my mum, my first agent, she’s the reason I am here tonight.”

He revealed he’s found ‘love’ following the death of his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Life has been pretty tough’

After thanking his team, an emotional Warwick dedicated the award to his late wife Samantha.

“Above all I would like to dedicate and thank my wonderful wife Sammy who died almost a year ago. She was always so supportive of my career and encouraged me to grab every opportunity with both hands,” he said.

Warwick then thanked their two children Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21, for helping him throughout the past tough year. The siblings were both seen crying in the audience.

Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning and for helping me to laugh and to love again.

He shared: “Since then, life has been pretty tough for me but thanks to the support of our wonderful children Annabelle and Harrison, I’ve been able to continue working and engaging in life.”

Warwick shouts out ‘Sponge’ who has helped him ‘love again’

Finishing off the emotional speech, Warwick gave a shout-out to a mystery person he referred to as “Sponge”. According to Warwick, they have helped him to “love again”.

Fighting back the tears, he said: “Special mention should go to Sponge, you know who you are. Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning and for helping me to laugh and to love again.”

Warwick concluded: “Finally thank you to BAFTA from the bottom of my heart for this incredible honour, I shall treasure it always. See you in the movies!”

