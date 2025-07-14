Junior Andre, 20, and his girlfriend have shared a major life update this week.

The son of Katie Price and Peter Andre has revealed that he has moved in with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jasmine.

Junior Andre on major life move

During a joint interview with OK!, Junior and Jasmine revealed that they’ve moved into a flat together. The couple made the move after more than a year of dating. Their romance began in April last year after meeting at events where she was working as a PR.

It comes with its stresses, and it’s been harder than I thought with furniture and bills.

“Yes, we’ve moved into our own little flat together! We just want to spend every day together. And so we thought, let’s try to live together. You know, I feel like we’re ready. It was like, what are we actually waiting for?” Junior said in the interview.

The one-bed flat is in Surrey, and they’re currently redecorating.

Junior and Jasmine have been together for over a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Junior Andre talks moving in with girlfriend Jasmine

However, Junior has admitted that the move has been a learning curve.

“It comes with its stresses, and it’s been harder than I thought with furniture and bills and everything, but when you feel like you’ve found the right person, it’s actually great. We’re just on good vibes,” he said.

Jasmine then went on to say that Junior has been more stressed than she has. However, they’ve helped bring each other “back down” when they’ve got overwhelmed. Junior then went on to say that he’s missing his siblings, having grown up in a busy household.

However, he joked that he’s “happy” to get away from his siblings “annoying” him.

Junior talks family support

The young star then went on to say how both his parents have been “supportive” of the move, and the relationship.

“They were really happy for us and supportive. My parents were both there if we needed anything while moving, and we’re still going to be going for barbecues at Dad’s, or to my mum’s for movie nights. Family is so important. We’re going to host them here, too, once everything is settled,” he said.

Later in the interview, the young couple were asked about the prospect of tying the knot.

Laughing, Junior replied, saying that “we’re not putting any pressure on ourselves”, adding that they want to “travel and do amazing things”.

