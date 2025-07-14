Laura Hamilton congratulated as she reveals property news: ‘I’ve been waiting to share this’

Laura Hamilton had her fans rallying around with support after she announced her exciting new property venture.

The presenter shot to fame when she joined Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun back in 2012. Away from TV shows though, Laura is keen on renovating properties and in August 2024, she bagged a holiday home in Majorca.

And now, mum-of-two Laura has told fans her latest property news – and she’s over the moon.

Laura has shared an update with fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton reveals major property news

On Monday (July 14), Laura took to her Instagram and shared her exciting news. Posing on a balcony in Dubai, the blonde beauty looked stunning in a low-cut black swimsuit.

She said: “I have some news and this is something I have been wanting to share with you for some time with you but it just hasn’t felt quite right. As many of you know this time last year I bought a property in Majorca and it was a renovation project because that’s exactly what I love.

“However, things have taken a lot longer, when you’re renovating a property you’re waiting for various licences, permits and it is a slow process. The project is still very much underway it’s just taking a lot longer than I anticipated.”

Laura’s new Dubai home

Laura then revealed she has been visiting Dubai in the past 12 months, and it has seriously impressed her.

“You might have seen that from my Stories and posts that I have been doing. I have been coming to Dubai for many years and when you do the job that I do you love exploring the world.”

She went on to share that she’s “seriously looking at the property market here [Dubai]”, and has been speaking to different developers and experts.

Sharing her big news, Laura announced: “A couple of months ago I purchased my very own property here in Dubai, in Dubai Marina. I am here this week with the children showing them the property for the first time.”

The Channel 4 star also shared that the property is four years old and she will be able to put her own “stamp” on it.

Fans have shared their excitement (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans congratulate Laura

Laura captioned the video: “I’ve been wanting to share this for the past three months…and now feels like the right time to finally share it.

“It’s a move that’s all about property, potential, and thinking internationally. A new investment in a place known for its sunshine, skyline, and serious opportunity.”

It didn’t take Laura’s fans long to congratulate her on the property news.

“Congratulations, Laura! What a wonderful new adventure. We can’t wait to watch you renovate throughout,” said one person. Someone else added: “Congratulations you look amazing.”

A third chimed in: “Congratulations Laura! I spent many years in Dubai and The Marina is a beautiful area. I hope you enjoy it!”

