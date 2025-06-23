Laura Hamilton responds to vulgar social media comment as she wows in gym snap

Laura Hamilton has been forced to respond to a rather crude comment about her working out in the gym.

The presenter, 43, has been a staple on screens for years thanks to her stints on A Place In The Sun and This Morning. Laura is also a regular when it comes to sending her fans wild, thanks to her jaw-dropping social media snaps.

And this week, Laura was back at it when she uploaded a photo from her gym session.

The TV star shared a gym selfie recently (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton shares stunning gym snap

On Monday (June 23), Laura took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself working out in the gym.

The mum-of-two wowed in a black gym bra that showed off her amazing figure. She teamed the bra with skin-tight bottoms and also piled her blonde locks into a bun on top of her head.

The A Place In The Sun star looked incredible as she appeared to go makeup-free for the selfie. As she worked up a sweat, Laura flashed a smile to the camera.

In the caption, Laura wrote: “Getting it done!”

Laura responds to crude comment

As expected, Laura Hamilton’s fans were left swooning over the snap and rushed to the comments section.

One person said: “Looking good Laura.” Someone else also added: “Beautiful.” A third then added: “So stunning – strong not skinny!”

However, one of Laura’s followers left a vulgar comment – and Laura soon replied.

“I’d LOVE to get you done,” the man wrote alongside two love heart emojis appearing to hint at them wanting to bed Laura.

A baffled Laura promptly shut the rude man down as she replied: “Excuse me?!”

Laura was left baffled by a comment from a pervy follower (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton’s love life

Outside of Laura’s career, her personal life has also been of interest to the public. Back in 2012, Laura married broker husband Alex Goward. The pair started a family together, welcoming son Rocco, 10, and daughter Tahlia, nine.

However, after nine years of marriage, the pair announced they had split, which Laura said was amicable.

“It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths,” she said.

The star has recently started a romance with a hunky new man.

