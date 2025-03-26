Inside Laura Hamilton’s love life – split from husband of 9 years; dating app ‘discomfort’; and new romance with married man

Whether she’s in the headlines for her husband or new boyfriend, A Place In The Sun host Laura Hamilton has managed to keep her love life fairly private.

The blonde beauty, who has enjoyed a career in television since the early 2000s, has remained a regular presenter for Channel 4 since 2012 and is a hit with viewers.

However, outside of her career, Laura’s personal life has been of interest to the public. Here’s everything we know about her relationships…

A Place In The Sun host Laura shares two children with Alex (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura Hamilton married husband Alex Goward

Back in 2012, Laura married broker husband Alex Goward. The pair started a family together, welcoming son Rocco, 10, and daughter Tahlia, eight.

However, after nine years of marriage, the pair announced they had split, which Laura said was amicable.

“It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths,” she told the Mirror.

While Laura said she was completely certain that she wanted “no more children”, the 42-year-old admitted she would be open to marriage again.

“I feel very differently about it now. Not that I necessarily believe that you need to be married to somebody for it to cement a relationship but I would be open to it.”

While co-parenting their two kids, the family of four went on a luxury ski trip in December 2022.

‘I should have a man in every country’

Following her split from Alex, Laura revealed she was dating again. However, after downloading the celebrity dating app Raya, she stated it was “not for me”, insisting she likes to meet people “organically”.

“I’m having fun. No, I don’t have the apps. I’ve tried those in the past three years,” she told The Sun.

However, Laura didn’t initially find herself have any luck when she went on dates as many people recognised her from the TV.

She explained: “I did go out on a date with somebody and the only thing he wanted to talk about was buying a property in the sun. I’m not here to be your property consultant!”

The presenter admitted it was “quite difficult” to start dating again due to her busy schedule and children. Due to her job, she is in a different country every week, which prompted Laura to joke: “Really, I should have a man in every country. That would be a more interesting story – ‘Oh, she’s got one in Ibiza, she’s got one in Mallorca.'”

Laura has moved on with married businessman boyfriend James (Credit: Cover Images)

Laura moved on with married businessman boyfriend

In July 2024, the Daily Mail announced that Laura had moved on from Alex with married businessman James Pettigrew, 44.

The outlet noted that the pair had been dating since January and had been “spending all their time together”.

An inside source said: “While Laura has been single since splitting from her ex-husband, James is still married, and their relationship has caused his estranged wife Jackie a lot of hurt and upset.

“She was unaware of their romance in the early days and is now going through a painful divorce, with her priority being to protect her two daughters.”

They continued: “Laura and James have made every attempt to keep their relationship private but it’s been months and they’re so close now, they are fully committed to each other and making this work longterm.”

After trying to keep their new relationship on the down-low, photos in September showed Laura kissing James while in Spain.

