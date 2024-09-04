A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton reportedly has a new man in her life following her marriage split.

The TV presenter, 42, split from her ex-husband Alex in 2022.

In July, reports claimed that Laura had moved on with CEO James Pettigrew. Now, the pair have reportedly been seen enjoying some quality time together in Spain with her kids.

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton ‘dating’

In images obtained by the Mirror, Laura and James packed on the PDA during a stroll in Costa Brava. They were reportedly accompanied by Laura’s two children Rocco and Tahila.

In one picture, Laura and James kissed whilst sat in a car.

Laura recently told her fans that she was filming in Spain. She said on Instagram in August: “I am filming this week on the Costa Brava close to Barcelona with my favourite little crew with me…”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Laura announced her split from ex Alex.

At the time, a statement read: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura.”

In August this year, Laura confirmed that she was dating again.

She told The Sun: “I’m dating. I’m having fun. No, I don’t have the apps. I’ve tried those in the past three years. I went on Raya and thought, ‘This is not for me.’ I like to meet people organically.”

I’m dating. I’m having fun. No, I don’t have the apps.

Laura has hosted Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun since 2012.

ED! has contacted reps for Laura for comment.

