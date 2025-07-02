Inside Gabby Logan’s marriage to husband Kenny Logan – sex-less marriage; affair allegations; wedding day disaster

Gabby Logan married husband Kenny 24 years ago in 2001 – but things haven’t always been smooth sailing for the two of them.

The 52-year-old TV presenter – who has often shared how they’ve managed to stay in love – welcomed twins Reuben and Lois with her husband back in 2005 after undergoing IVF treatment. But along with the good times, they’ve hit more than a few bumps along the way.

So, as Gabby fronts the Women’s Euros on the BBC, let’s take a deeper look at their relationship.

Gabby and Kenny married in 2001 (Credit: SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Kenny ‘encouraged’ Gabby to get ‘fit’

Way back in 2004, Gabby – who met Kenny in a bar in Fulham in 1999 – explained to The Sunday Mirror that it was her rugby playing husband who encouraged her to get fitter – and he even once compared her to a Teletubby.

I wasn’t fat – I was probably only a size bigger than I am now.

She explained: “I wasn’t in the best shape when I got together with Kenny. When he first met me he called me ‘Po’ after the teletubby. I’d be like: ‘Oi, don’t push your luck!’ I wasn’t fat – I was probably only a size bigger than I am now – but I didn’t feel confident in my body.”

Gabby – a former gymnast – admitted she “lost” her way with her diet and fitness once she left university.

Sex-less marriage confession

Back in 2023, Gabby made an appearance on Anna Richardson’s podcast, It Can’t Just Be Me, where she revealed she actually didn’t want to have sex with her husband due to the menopause.

Before Gabby began taking HRT – hormone replacement therapy – she found she didn’t “want” to have sex with Kenny.

She said: “I had a very healthy relationship with my husband and I loved him and fancied him. I couldn’t understand why I didn’t want to have sex with him as much. Or why it was something that I felt I was going to have to have.

“I wanted to keep enjoying having sex, not feeling that I was doing it because it is part of the marriage contract.”

The couple share grown-up twins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Previous hope to have ‘more children’

Gabby and Kenny welcomed two beautiful twin babies in 2005 through after suffering fertility issues. And, while Gabby is happy with her family, she has previously admitted she wished she could have more children.

Previously speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in 2023, Gabby explained she “always thought” she would have a big family.

She said: “I always thought I would have four children. Just the other night I said to Kenny, when we were talking about our empty house and the future, that we should have more children.”

They’ve had some bumps in the road (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Affair allegations

While in a previous university relationship with a man named Ian, Gabby had an affair. Something she has been very vocal about.

But then, years later, when married to Kenny, their relationship was hit with false rumours she was having an affair with footballing legend Alan Shearer.

However, both Gabby and her husband Kenny shut the rumours down, with him admitting he knew there wasn’t “a grain of truth” behind the claims.

At the time Gabby responded to a social media post accusing the two of having an affair. She wrote: “I think you should be careful what you write on here. The publishing laws apply and you are guilty of defamation of character with that.”

In her memoir, Gabby recalled: “I laughed when I read it. Then I got angry. Then I panicked.”

Gabby Logan faced wedding day drama

It seems even Gabby and Kenny’s big day was hit with some drama, which her husband didn’t even realise.

While it’s supposed to be one of the happiest days, Gabby was left “fuming” after their wedding day was hit with a first dance disaster. As it turns out, the wrong song played when they went for their dance.

Kenny told Vernon Kay on BBC’s Track Of My Years: “The first dance, what comes up, Lovely Day by Bill Withers, played the wrong track. Gabby went: ‘It’s the wrong track.’ She is in my ear saying it’s the wrong song.”

“We had such a lovely day and we are just dancing. And I had no clue it was a disaster. But Gabby was fuming.”

Kenny had a battle with prostate cancer (Credit: ITV)

Cancer heartbreak for Gabby’s husband Kenny

In 2022, Kenny was heartbreakingly diagnosed with prostate cancer, before receiving the all-clear a year later following treatment.

Gabby has opened up on the diagnosis, revealing that it was Davina McCall who inspired him to get checked out.

She explained Kenny had listened to Davina McCall’s episode of her podcast where she talked about the menopause. After the episode he asked Gabby about men’s hormones, and she didn’t really know the answers. So, he headed to a clinic to check his testosterone.

After some tests, it was revealed that Kenny’s PSA was high and went through “six months of more invasive tests”. In the end, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Gabby said: “He had no symptoms. It was purely down to going to have those hormone tests. He had his prostate removed because that was the best course of treatment for him. Because they caught it early, it hadn’t spread anywhere.”

Both Gabby Logan and husband Kenny have been open about how the diagnosis affected them. She admitted: “If you’ve been together with somebody for a long time, then it’s going to affect the dynamic. It’s huge.”

Gabby admitted she struggled with the menopause (Credit: YouTube)

‘Meltdown’ where she almost moved out

Over the years, she has been open about her personal struggles with the menopause. But it seems back in 2020, Gabby Logan had a “meltdown” in front of her husband and kids – and actually threatened to move out.

But it turns out it was actually over something minor, which got blown out of proportion in Gabby’s mind, thanks to her hormones.

She revealed: “It was over something small, like the kids not clearing up after breakfast. I had this absolute meltdown and sat everyone down. I launched into this off-the-cuff ‘I’m going to get myself a flat in Beaconsfield and move out and let you all just get on with it’. It was totally random.”

Gabby explained her kids were left almost in tears following the outburst. And she looks back at the “mini-crisis” as her “lowest point”.

The pair have a ‘secret’ to a lasting marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marriage is a ‘team sport’ for Gabby and husband Kenny

Despite all the struggles they have endured, Gabby is full of pride that she and Kenny have managed to remain at each other’s sides. And last year she opened up on how their marriage is just like a sport.

She explained that sometimes one person needs a boost, and it’s up to the other one to pick it up – just like any sport that involves a team.

Gabby said: “Sometimes there’s going to be a player who needs picking up. And other times they’re the star of the game and it’s someone else who needs the boost. With marriage it’s the same. You are never walking the same bit of road at the same time. We also never stop working at it.”

However, she added that working on your marriage isn’t something that you can just “leave to be”, hoping that it will change. But instead, it needs some “assessment” during certain situations.

Three-step plan to happy marriage

Last summer, Gabby Logan revealed she had a three-step plan that helps her maintain a happy marriage with husband Kenny. And those three-steps are “communication, having fun and making time to be together”.

Speaking about her plans, she told The Sun: “The secret is to keep making an effort. Not to be crude, but if you had an amazing sports car, you couldn’t leave it in a garage for 15 years and expect it to work straight away. If you have something special, you need to look after it.”

Gabby hosts tonight’s (July 2) Women’s Euros match on BBC One at 7pm.

Read more: Gabby Logan on how her world ‘came crashing down’ following sudden family death

What do you think of Gabby and Logan and her husband Kenny Logan? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!