Gabby Logan admits husband Kenny feels ‘indebted’ to Davina McCall over his prostate cancer diagnosis

Gabby Logan has shared a glimpse into her husband Kenny’s prostate cancer diagnosis journey.

The Welsh presenter sat down with Matt Willis for his On the Mend podcast today, September 11. It was here that she discussed how Kenny was spurred on to get his diagnosis.

She explained how Kenny hadn’t had any symptoms and that his diagnosis instead came after a doctor noticed an imbalance in his hormones. Consequently, it seems none other than Davina McCall inspired Kenny to get his hormone levels checked out.

Gabby Logan has opened up about her husband Kenny’s cancer journey (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynetpictures.co.uk)

Gabby Logan admits husband Kenny feels ‘indebted’ to Davina McCall’s podcast

The TV star opened up about the topic with Matt Willis today and explained how her hubby broached the subject. She recalled: “My husband Kenny got prostate cancer a couple of years ago. He only discovered it because of an episode he’d listened to with Davina McCall.

“He’d heard Davina talking about hormones changing in women and he came into my office and he said, because he used to listen on a dog walk every week, and he came in and he went ‘Um, Davina’s just been talking about HRT. You guys, your libido is going to be fine, isn’t it? What about me?’.

Davina McCall often discusses health, wellness and menopause on her podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And I said, ‘what do you mean, what about you?’ I was busy doing something and I went ‘oh, just go get yourself tested or something.’ He was more bothered about testosterone.

“And the guy who did his tests said, ‘your testosterone is fine but your PSAs high.’ And he’s like, ‘what’s a PSA? I don’t even know what a PSA is.’

“He had no symptoms at all and within a year he was having his prostate removed.”

She continued: “He always felt so indebted to that episode. He said ‘when I come through this I wanna talk about it on an episode.’ And so his prostate episode of the Midpoint is one of the most listened to because doctors tell patients to listen to it.”

Kenny was fortunately successfully treated for prostate cancer and has since, alongside Gabby, tried to shed light on the topic.

Gabby on her marriage

Meanwhile, Gabby has continued to be candid about their relationship.

Earlier this year, Gabby told The Sun what she think is the key to a successful marriage. She explained that couples should “make a conscious effort” with each other.

Gabby detailed: “The key to our relationship is communication, having fun and making time to be together.

“You can’t be apart all the time and expect everything to be great. We are lucky, as we see each other more than people realise. The secret is to keep making an effort.

“Not to be crude, but if you had an amazing sports car, you couldn’t leave it in a garage for 15 years and expect it to work straight away. If you have something special, you need to look after it.”

