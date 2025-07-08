Kelsey Parker has shared a heartbreaking update with her fans following the tragic death of her baby son Phoenix.

On June 22, Kelsey Parker announced she had tragically lost the baby boy she was expecting with partner Will Lindsay. The star – who shares daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi with her late husband Tom Parker – shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

It’s believed that it happened one week before her due date. And while Kelsey has taken the time to grieve, she has now posted an update for her followers.

Kelsey lost her baby boy last month (Credit: YouTube)

Kelsey Parker shares update after death of baby Phoenix

After the baby’s death, Kelsey announced her son was called Phoenix, a name that is associated with rebirth and transformation.

Last night (July 7), Kelsey took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update with her followers.

She explained that before she went off on maternity leave, she had already filmed a lot of episodes for her and Georgia Jones’ podcast Mum’s The Word. And they will begin to air.

Kelsey wrote: “Before I gave birth to Phoenix, I had recorded a lot of podcasts for my Mum’s the Word podcast before going off on maternity leave. I want to thank the lovely team for checking in and being patient to put some episodes out that were during my pregnancy.

“Over the next couple of months, these episodes will air.”

Kelsey Parker revealed she didn’t want to get rid of the episodes entirely, because they are still a part of her and baby Phoenix’s journey. And because each episode tells important stories that need shared.

She continued: “They were part of my journey, so I didn’t want to not share them. And they all have incredible guests with really important stories and messages.”

The 34-year-old star then concluded the message, reminding fans to be “kind”.

Kelsey wrote: “Please take the time to listen to these episodes. And remember to be kind when doing so.”

Georgia Jones, Kelsey’s co-host, shared the post on her own Stories and wrote: “A message from Kels.”

Kelsey Parker announced her episodes of podcast will be released (Credit: Instagram)

Kelsey supported by friends and family

Since announcing the heartbreaking loss of her baby boy, Kelsey Parker has been inundated with support and love from everyone around her.

A few days after Kelsey’s loss, her mum put out her own statement on the devastation.

Kelsey’s mum, Diane, took to Instagram to share her heartbreak, stating that “life is so cruel”.

Diane penned: “A special thought to beautiful Phoenix as his soul finds peace. Life is cruel, but we have to keep going and keep following our path.”

