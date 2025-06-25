Kelsey Parker’s mum has broken her silence following the death of her daughter’s baby boy, Phoenix.

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, 35, shared the heartbreaking news over the weekend that her third child was stillborn.

Kelsey lost her son recently (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker announces loss of baby boy

Over the weekend, Kelsey announced that the son she was expecting with her new partner, Will Lindsay, had died.

The tragedy reportedly happened a week before Kelsey’s due date.

Taking to Instagram, Kelsey shared a heartbreaking poem entitled “Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved”.

“The world grew quiet as you arrived. So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light. Born with wings, took silent flight,” it read.

“We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light. Though we never heard you cry, you’ll live in hearts that won’t ask why. No breath you drew, no eyes to see. Still, you mean everything to me. You’ll journey with us, softly near, in every sigh, in every tear,” she then continued.

Kelsey is mum to two children – Aurelia and Bodhi – whom she welcomed with Tom. He died of brain cancer in 2022, aged 33.

Kelsey’s mum breaks her silence

Taking to Instagram, Kelsey’s mum, Diane, broke her silence on her daughter’s heartbreaking loss.

“Good morning everyone,” she said in the video for her 3.5k followers to see. “So I woke up this morning and it was a new day and I get out of bed and then I remembered Phoenix being born and his soul had already taken flight and I thought to myself people will say that life is so cruel.

“But what if we have to walk the path we walk to learn what we need to learn because I believe that everything happens for a reason and I have to believe that,” she then continued.

“A special thought to beautiful Phoenix as his soul finds peace. Life is cruel, but we have to keep going and keep following our path,” she captioned the post.

‘No way should anyone have to bury their young husband and then their baby boy,’ a follower commented (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Fans send their support

Diane’s followers took to the comment section to send their love.

‘I used to think that but wow…no way should anyone have to bury their young husband and then their baby boy…what lesson does she have to learn? Sending you all the love in the world,” one follower wrote.

“Wise words even amongst the pain and grief. We’ll never understand in ‘the moment’ the path we’re being asked to take, but somehow there’s a reason unknown. Lots of love to you all,” another said.

“You are such a strong family. Lots of love to you all,” a third commented.

“Beautifully said Diane. Sending you all so much love and strength,” another wrote.

