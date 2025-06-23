Beautiful meaning behind name Kelsey Parker and partner Will chose for baby boy ‘born sleeping’

Kelsey Parker and partner Will Lindsay shared their heartbreak over the weekend following the tragic death of their baby son.

The star shared the news that their little boy had been “born sleeping” on Instagram last night (June 22). It’s believed the tragedy occurred one week ahead of Kelsey’s due date.

In the post, Kelsey Parker also revealed the beautiful name she and Will had chosen for their son – their first child together.

Kelsey shared the name of her son, which has a beautiful meaning (Credit: YouTube)

Meaning behind Kelsey Parker’s baby name

Podcast host Kelsey shared they had named their son Phoenix, which has a few heartbreakingly beautiful meanings.

Phoenix is a strong, evocative name with a rich mythological background, suitable for both boys and girls, and carries connotations of renewal, resurrection and resilience. According to The Bump: “There is no greater name associated with rebirth and transformation than the beloved Phoenix.”

Another definition for the word explains: “A person or thing of unique excellence or matchless beauty; a paragon.”

The Oxford English dictionary defines the word Phoenix as: “A bird resembling an eagle, but with sumptuous red and gold plumage, which was said to live for five or six hundred years in the deserts of Arabia before burning itself to ashes on a funeral pyre ignited by the sun and fanned by its own wings. Only to rise from its ashes with renewed youth to live through another such cycle.”

A person of unique excellence or matchless beauty.

Kelsey revealed the name as she shared a heartbreaking poem for her son. She wrote: “We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light.”

Kelsey and Will have been left devastated by the loss of their baby (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Kelsey Parker?

Three years after the tragic death of her husband, The Wanted star Tom Parker, who she shared two children with, Kelsey tragically lost her baby with partner Will.

Over the past few months, Kelsey had been giving updates to her followers, taking them on the new journey with her. But last night she shared the heartbreaking news.

After posting a poem for Phoenix, Kelsey also shared a personal statement on her Stories confirming her baby had been stillborn.

She said: “Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I just wanted to say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.

“But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

“I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will and the Parker Family.”

Kelsey shared a statement on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Celeb pals and fans support Kelsey

Since revealing the devastating news, Kelsey has been flooded with messages of support.

Giovanna Fletcher commented: “A beautiful name for a beautiful soul. I am so sorry for your loss Kelsey.”

Georgia Jones, Kelsey’s close friend and podcast co-host penned: “My darling girl. There are just no words. I am so sorry. Sending you all the love in the world.”

“Kelsey, I honestly have no words. I am so sorry. Sending you all so much love,” Vicky Pattison commented.

