Kelsey Parker announces heartbreaking death of her third baby: ‘You will forever be loved’

Kelsey Parker has shared the heartbreaking news that the baby she was expecting with partner Will Lindsay has sadly died.

The star – who shares daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi with her late husband Tom Parker – posted the news on Instagram tonight (June 22).

It’s reported that the tragedy happened a week before Kelsey’s due date.

The star has asked for privacy as she mourns the loss of her baby boy (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker announces death of her baby

Podcaster Kelsey Parker posted a heartbreaking poem entitled For Phoenix, Born Sleeping, Forever Loved.

She captioned the poem: “Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved.”

Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved.

The poem read: “The world grew quiet as you arrived. So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light. Born with wings, took silent flight.

“We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light. Though we never heard you cry, you’ll live in hearts that won’t ask why.

“No breath you drew, no eyes to see. Still, you mean everything to me. You’ll journey with us, softly near, in every sigh, in every tear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

‘Earth-shattering news’

Kelsey then shared a statement to her Stories confirming the loss of her baby and asking for privacy.

She said: “Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I wanted to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.

“But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

“I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family.”

Kelsey shared the news on Sunday night (Credit: Instagram)

‘Sending you so much love’

Friends rushed to share their condolences.

Lucy Fallon said: “I am so sorry Kelsey. Keeping you all in my thoughts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Brooke Vincent added: “I am so sorry! Sending you so much love xxxx thinking of everyone.”

Amy Dowden also posted. She said: “Sending you so much love.”

Read more: Kelsey Parker flooded with support on anniversary of Tom’s death

Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.