‘Truest gentleman’ Lisa Riley speaks out following tragic death of her soap star friend Alan Rothwell age 89

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Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has paid an emotional tribute to her former co-star Alan Rothwell following his death aged 89.

Alan appeared alongside Lisa in Emmerdale in the late 90s, playing character John Kenyon.

The pair, who were both raised in Oldham, Greater Manchester, also worked together on ITV comedy drama Fat Friends.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has paid tribute to Alan Rothwell following his death (Credit: ITV)

Lisa has now shared a heartfelt message after Alan’s family confirmed he died peacefully in hospital on Thursday May 14, 2026.

Lisa Riley shares touching tribute to Alan Rothwell

Taking to Instagram, Lisa – best known to soap fans as Mandy Dingle – posted a photograph of Alan alongside an emotional caption.

She wrote: “Dearest Alan, may you shine down from heaven. Rest in peace.

“I loved working with you-you put Oldham on the map all those years ago – paved the ways for us lot.

“You were always the truest meaning of GENTLEMEN.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of sadness and support.

One follower wrote: “Sad news indeed, may he rest in peace.”

Another commented: “Oh this is so sad.”

A third added: “Beautiful Human! RIP Alan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Many others fondly remembered watching Alan on ITV schools programme Picture Box, which he presented between 1968 and 1989.

One person recalled: “Ahh I remember at school they used to bring out a TV on very tall legs on wheels and we would watch Picture Box. I looked forward to this.”

Another shared: “Picture Box was one of my fondest memories as a child. RIP Alan you will be fondly thought of by many.”

Alan Rothwell remembered by family

Alan’s family confirmed the sad news of his death in a statement released yesterday evening.

They said: “Beyond his professional achievements, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.

“He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.”

As well as Emmerdale and Fat Friends, Alan was known for a number of iconic TV roles throughout his long career.

Brookside viewers will remember him as Nicholas Black, while Coronation Street fans knew him for playing David Barlow during the 1960s.

He also starred in children’s television favourite Hickory House during the 1970s.

Read more: Lisa Riley asks Loose Women viewers to ‘say a prayer for me’ as she gives update on shock arm injury

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