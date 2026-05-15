Zara Tindall ended up becoming one of the most talked-about guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding back in 2018, thanks to a reaction that royal watchers still remember years later.

Princess Anne’s daughter, who turns 45 today (May 15), was heavily pregnant with her second child Lena when she attended the Sussexes’ Windsor wedding alongside husband Mike Tindall.

And while the royal ceremony was packed with memorable moments, it was Zara’s now-viral expression during one part of the service that had viewers at home doing a double take.

Several members of the royal family appeared surprised by the lively sermon delivered during Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding. But for many fans, Zara’s reaction became one of the standout images from the day.

Zara’s reaction during the wedding ceremony went viral at the time (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Zara Tindall’s viral moment at Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Even among the grandeur and tradition of the royal wedding, Zara stood out in a teal coat dress and eye-catching fascinator.

However, it was her open-mouthed expression during Bishop Michael Curry’s passionate sermon about love that quickly went viral online.

The American-style address, along with the gospel choir inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, appeared to catch several guests off guard.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Reports at the time also suggested the bishop may have gone beyond his planned speaking slot, with some viewers wondering whether parts of the speech had been improvised.

As reported by the Daily Mail, royal author Robert Lacey later claimed the sermon left parts of the royal family visibly stunned.

He wrote: “Bewilderment, giggling, mouths agape, stifled laughter – the full range of upper-class British embarrassment was laid bare.”

Lacey also reflected on the online attention Zara received afterwards.

He said: “Most comment was reserved for the unconcealed jaw drop of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall. Captured by all the cameras and looking as if she was in pain.”

Zara was pregnant at the time of the royal wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara later explained the real reason behind her expression

Royal fans quickly flooded social media with comments about the moment.

One viewer joked on YouTube: “The single greatest reaction shot in history.”

Another added: “Zara is hilarious, absolutely no filter to hide behind.”

But Zara later insisted there was a far more straightforward explanation for her expression during the ceremony.

It just wasn’t comfy at all and it probably showed on my face.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she explained: “I was uncomfortable! My bum sort of slid over either side and Lena kicked the hell out of me for an hour. It just wasn’t comfy at all and it probably showed on my face.”

Zara, who welcomed daughter Lena just a month later, also admitted: “It was just the general amount of time everything was taking.”

She reportedly added: “I think my face was probably caught the point when I thought ‘Right he’s going to finish now.’ And then he went off on another little story and it was like, ‘Really?'”

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