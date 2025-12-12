A sweet nod to Meghan Markle has been spotted at King Charles’ London home, Clarence House.

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the touching reference during an engagement held at the monarch’s home this week.

Camilla and Charles have seemingly offered the Sussexes an olive branch (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ gesture to Meghan Markle at Clarence House

King Charles and Queen Camilla transformed Clarence House into a Christmas grotto this week as she invited seriously ill children to come and help decorate their Christmas tree.

The children also got to meet Santa Claus during their visit.

However, it wasn’t just the heartwarming event that got people talking. Certain pictures on display in Charles and Camilla’s living room drew attention.

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted framed photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day on display on a small table.

One black and white photo, seen here in HELLO!, shows the then Prince Charles arm-in-arm with Meghan as he walked her down the aisle. The king took on the role after Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend due to health issues.

It’s unclear how long the photos have been there. However, it sparks hope that the door is not fully closed on reconciliation between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family.

Prince Harry could be set for a royal return (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry ‘could have’ royal family reunion

Earlier this week, it was reported that Prince Harry could be set for a royal reunion, under one key condition.

Back in May, Harry lost a court appeal to have his automatic police protection reinstated when visiting the UK. His security was downgraded when he and Meghan quit their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

Now, it’s being reported that the Home Office will review whether he should automatically receive full police protection on UK visits despite not being a working royal.

According to one royal commentator, if Harry’s security is reinstated, it could pave the way for a royal reunion.

Speaking to The i Paper, royal expert Jennie Bond said: “Security is offered to a former prime minister [Liz Truss] who served barely any longer than a lettuce takes to wilt, then surely the son of the king deserves the same?

“Prince Harry is asking for the Metropolitan Police to protect him and (if he were to bring them) his family on occasional visits to the UK. It does not seem an unreasonable request. He cannot change the fact that he is the king’s son.”

Will Harry reunite with his family? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Could pave the way for royal return’

Jennie then continued.

“If he [Harry] gets his wish and his security is restored when he is in the UK, it could pave the way to a family reunion,” she said.

“There’s no doubt that our elderly king would love to see his grandchildren. And, for all the bitterness of recent years, he still loves his youngest son, his ‘darling boy’,” she added.

Jennie added that she believes Harry is “sincere” when he “talks about wanting his children to know and understand their heritage”.

Harry has previously spoken about how he wants Archie and Lilibet to understand their British roots.

After losing his court appeal in May, Harry said during an interview: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK.”

