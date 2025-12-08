Thomas Markle makes heartbreaking plea to daughter Meghan from hospital bed

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has issued her a plea from his hospital bed.

Thomas, 81, underwent life-saving surgery in the Philippines last week. He had to have his left leg amputated below the knee due to a blood clot.

Doctors and Thomas’ son and Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, confirmed it was a “case of life or death”.

Now, as he recovers in hospital, Thomas has made a public plea to his estranged daughter.

Last week, Thomas underwent an emergency operation to amputate his leg (Credit: 60 Minutes / YouTube)

Thomas Markle makes plea to Meghan Markle after surgery

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday from intensive care, Thomas said his wish was simple: to reunite with Meghan, Prince Harry, and his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

He told the Mail’s Caroline Graham: “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan.”

Thomas added: “I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.”

He also expressed confusion over claims that Meghan had recently reached out to him.

I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids.

Despite reports that Meghan had contacted her father after hearing about his health ordeal. With Thomas’ permission, the hospital in Cebu confirmed that they had received no calls or messages from her or her team.

“Mr Markle is a VIP patient. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here, we would have known,” a hospital source reportedly told The Mail on Sunday. They noted that the hospital is large by local standards but close-knit.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan confirmed to PEOPLE she “reached out” to her father via email on Friday, the same day she learned of his amputation.

However, it’s believed that it was to an email address that Thomas hasn’t used for at least five years.

Meghan became estranged from her father in the lead-up to her wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle’s relationship

Meghan and her father have been estranged since 2018. It came in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry.

Their relationship fell apart after Thomas posed for paparazzi photos ahead of the ceremony, something he has since described as a misguided attempt to improve his public image.

Read more: Prince Harry makes playful ‘dig’ at Meghan Markle’s cooking on With Love, Meghan holiday special

He suffered two heart attacks in the days before the wedding and didn’t attend. King Charles walked Meghan partway down the aisle, a gesture Thomas later called “incredibly kind”.

In the years since, Thomas has repeatedly expressed regret over the fallout. He has made several emotional pleas to reconcile with Meghan.

Send your well-wishes to Thomas on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.