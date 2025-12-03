Prince Harry makes playful ‘dig’ at Meghan Markle’s cooking on With Love, Meghan holiday special

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration has premiered on Netflix today, with Prince Harry making a cameo on his wife’s cooking show.

But he couldn’t help but make a playful dig about her cooking!

The Duchess of Sussex’s new holiday special premiered on the streaming giant on December 3. It offers a glimpse into her festive traditions and hosting tips.

But it’s her husband’s unscripted cameo at the end of the 56-minute episode that left viewers smiling, especially as he jokingly compared Meghan’s cooking to that of her mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan looked shocked by Harry’s playful comment (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry makes cameo in With Love, Meghan

As Meghan prepared her mother’s famous Christmas Eve gumbo alongside Top Chef star Tom Colicchio, Harry strolled into the kitchen, led by his nose.

“Hi guys, I smelled gumbo,” he announced, before giving Meghan a kiss.

The brief moment marks the first time the couple have appeared on-screen together since the first season of the lifestyle show.

Earlier in the episode, Meghan opened up about the family tradition.

“My mum’s family is from Tennessee,” she shared. “My mum has been making gumbo for Christmas Eve for years now. It’s a once-a-year thing that she does, so we’re going to make some gumbo.”

Prince Harry made a brief cameo as he tried Meghan’s take on her mother’s gumbo recipe (Credit: Netflix)

Harry, clearly a fan of the dish, gushed: “Gumbo is one of my favourites. Especially her mum’s. But before the fish goes in.”

Meghan laughed and explained that Doria always sets aside a portion just for Harry, customised to his taste.

But when he tried Meghan’s spicier version, the Duke of Sussex joked: “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head!”

After a hearty taste, he turned to Meghan and said: “It’s delicious. I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mum’s, but it’s certainly close.”

Meghan turned around from the stove in shock. “What?! Oh my gosh,” she gasped. “My mum will love you for that. What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s holiday special premiered today (Credit: Netflix)

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration on Netflix

The teasing didn’t end with gumbo. Later, Colicchio presented a bold salad made with fennel, beets, olives, anchovies, and pickled vegetables.

Meghan immediately confessed: “If I gave you the top things my husband hates to eat, they’re all in here.”

Sure enough, when Harry saw it, he declared: “That’s like the anti-salad.”

While Doria doesn’t appear in the episode, her presence is felt deeply, especially during the gumbo scene. Meghan’s reflections on her mother’s Southern roots and family recipes are some of the most intimate moments of the special.

Also absent from the show are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Although they don’t appear on camera, Meghan makes several references to her family life as she shares tips on Christmas crafts, cooking, gift-giving, and hosting.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is available to watch on Netflix.

