Thomas Markle’s emotional reaction to daughter Meghan being pregnant with Archie

Meghan Markle announced she was pregnant with son Archie in 2018, and her estranged dad Thomas had the sweetest reaction.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their happy news in October 2018. They welcomed their son, Prince Archie, the following May.

But Meghan’s father, Thomas, discovered the news of her pregnancy whilst listening to the radio. It came after the two fell out in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry earlier that year.

Meghan Markle announced she was pregnant in October 2018 and gave birth the following May (Credit: Cover Images)

Thomas’ reaction to Meghan Markle being pregnant

On October 15, 2018, Thomas was apparently heading towards the US-Mexico border in the middle of the night when his favourite show, Red Eye Radio, on California’s KABC Talk Radio, was interrupted by some breaking news.

I thought, ‘My baby is having a baby.’ It was a very proud moment.

“Congratulations are in order for America’s favourite royals,” came the announcement. “Kensington Palace confirmed that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring.”

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday shortly afterwards, Thomas shared his reaction to the huge news.

“The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago,” he emotionally revealed at the time. “I thought, ‘My baby is having a baby.’ It was a very proud moment. I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry.”

Thomas Markle has never met Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (Credit: ITV)

‘I have never stopped loving her’

Thomas went on to vividly reminisce about Meghan’s own birth. The Duchess of Sussex was born in the suburbs of Los Angeles in the early hours of August 4, 1981. Thomas explained that Meghan was delivered via caesarean section, meaning her mother Doria was anaesthetised, so he had been the first person to hold her.

“When they handed her to me and I held her in my arms for the first time it was love at first sight,” he claimed, adding: “Meghan winked at me and I fell in love and have never stopped loving her from that day forward.”

Meghan and Harry moved to the US with Archie in 2020. Then, in June 2021, they welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet.

Devastatingly, Thomas has never met either of his grandchildren, now six and four. He now lives in the Philippines.

