Meghan Markle kissing Prince Harry inside home theatre is just the sweetest moment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a touching PDA moment at the weekend – reminding us that they are couple goals.

In an Instagram video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet kiss in an at-home theatre.

The couple enjoyed the cute PDA moment as they celebrated the 2025 MLB World Series final.

Meghan and Harry shared a cute PDA moment over the weekend (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Harry and Meghan kiss in home theatre

On Saturday (November 1), Meghan took to social media to share her reaction to her home team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning the 2025 World Series.

In an adorable Instagram video, she gave fans a sneak peek of her enviable home theatre, where she watched the game with Prince Harry and her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

As her team sealed the victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, she could be seen running over to give her hubby a kiss, before jumping up and down, squealing in celebration with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

While some fans expressed concern over Harry not matching Meg’s energy, Zajfen cleared things up as she reposted the story.

“Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!” She captioned Meghan’s video.

The Sussexes appear to have followed the tournament avidly, attending Game 4 in person at Dodger Stadium last week. They put on a loved-up display at the baseball game. Despite Harry apparently being a Blue Jays fan, the royal couple were seen sporting matching Dodgers hats.

Meghan documented the cute “date night” on her Instagram. In a montage of photos, she showed them touring behind-the-scenes of the stadium, before tucking into hot dogs. Other clips showed Harry and Meghan cheering with the crowd.

Meghan shared some exciting brand news last week (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan shares As Ever news

It’s been a busy few weeks for the couple, with Meghan also making a big business announcement last week. After teasing fans on social media, she finally shared that her As Ever brand will be launching its first holiday collection.

The special Christmas line will feature a selection of new products, including scented candles, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a range of gift sets combining previous bestsellers.

The duchess paid tribute to her marriage to Harry with one of the new candles, calling it Signature Candle No. 519 – the date of their wedding day in 2018 (May 19). It is described by the brand as evoking the feeling of “warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter”. The scent contains notes of “Moroccan mint leaf, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom”.

Meanwhile, the second candle, No. 084, is a nod to Meghan’s own birthday, August 4. It could possibly be a tribute to Harry’s birth year, 1984, too.

The scent reportedly captures the “signature scent that warms Meghan’s family home”.

