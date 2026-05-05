There was plenty of drama on the cobbles in Tuesday’s (May 5) early ITVX drop of Coronation Street, with George Shuttleworth suddenly finding himself right at the centre of a Theo murder probe. And it wasn’t long before things took a serious turn, as DS Lisa Swain hauled him in over his blood-stained jumper.

Trying to keep his cool, George was taken down to the station, where he attempted to explain himself – though his version of events did little to ease suspicion.

George was arrested (Credit: ITV)

George Shuttleworth arrested for Theo murder in Coronation Street

The episode began with police turning their attention to Todd Grimshaw, pressing him for details about where he was on the night Theo Silverton died.

Meanwhile, Christina wasted no time making herself scarce, heading out under the guise of a dry cleaning errand as soon as she clocked the police presence.

Under questioning, Todd revealed he’d run into Theo, who was clutching his phone ahead of his planned trip to Thailand. Panicked, Theo dashed to a phone box and called Todd for help. As George had been drinking, it was Christina who ended up going to pick Todd up.

Back at the undertaker’s, tensions ramped up when George discovered Christina had found his bloodied sweater from the night in question. She didn’t sugar-coat it either, pointing out how bad it looked now a murder investigation was underway. With George having gone out for a walk instead of staying put while she collected Todd, she suggested he’d had ample opportunity to commit the crime.

Before George Shuttleworth could process it all, DS Swain arrived – and wasted no time in arresting him.

George is a prime suspect (Credit: ITV)

George questioned over Theo murder

At the police station, George had Adam Barlow by his side as detectives pressed him for answers about that night.

He insisted the blood on his jumper came from an earlier altercation with Theo at the flat – an incident he and Todd had already reported to Kit before Theo disappeared.

George went on to explain that he’d spent part of the evening in the Rovers with Christina and Summer, even waving Todd off as he got into a taxi. When Todd later called needing a lift, George claimed he stayed at home while Christina went to collect him.

However, he then admitted he’d stepped out for a walk to clear his head after everything that had happened that day – a detail that did little to strengthen his case.

With a shaky alibi and damning evidence stacking up, George has now become the police’s prime suspect. Was he really capable of killing Theo?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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