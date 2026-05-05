Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at Cain’s revenge, Todd’s blackmail and Bear’s struggles

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Cain finally has his operation. But rest and recuperation are not on his mind when he discovers the truth about Robert and vows revenge. Is he up to it?

Elsewhere, Vanessa and Todd grow closer, just as the devious doctor blackmails Charity again.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers

1. Cain has his surgery

Cain is wheeled into surgery and has been trying to put on a brave face for Kyle.

Kyle is worried sick about his dad, but it’s soon clear the operation went well. However, Cain is reluctant to be discharged, fearful of recuperating at home.

He fakes pain so he can stay in hospital and Moira is frustrated. Sarah finally gets through to him and Cain heads home.

2. Moira comes clean in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain struggles being at home and when Aaron and Robert come for a visit he senses an atmosphere.

Angrily challenging Moira, she is forced to admit Robert planted the ID documents that got her sent to prison.

3. Cain wants blood

Although not at full strength, Cain ropes Sam in for revenge. Sam knocks Robert unconscious and ties him to a chair.

Robert wakes up to be confronted by Cain and a hammer. Cain demands Robert pay for his actions – but will he be able to go through with it?

4. Charity’s secret under threat in Emmerdale spoilers

Jacob thinks the feud with Todd has gone too far and tries to make amends. She accepts his apology, but then alludes to the fact she knows something that could make his life hellish.

When Charity realises Todd has been hinting at her secret to Jacob, she panics. She tells Jacob to stay well clear of Todd.

5. Dr Todd blackmails Charity

Todd later warns Charity she has absolute proof she and Ross are Leyla’s real parents. She demands £10,000 to keep the secret. When Charity witnesses a kiss between Vanessa and Todd she is horrified and knows she has to pay up.

With Todd upping the ante, Charity desperately tries to raise the funds. But can she before her secret is revealed?

6. Bear haunted by his demons in Emmerdale spoilers

Newly employed at the Depot, Bear and Mandy are uneasy when Jai introduces a productivity chart competition.

Bear wins it, but Jai’s insensitive words trigger a flashback to Bear’s time at the farm.

His anxiety over being disciplined causes him to snap at Mandy and Kerry.

Jai then raises his voice and it causes Bear to flinch in fear.

Kerry and Mandy take Jai aside and explain Bear is suffering from trauma. Jai then softens his approach and reassures Bear.

7. The darts team takes off

Bob is worried when he’s one man short for his darts team. Lewis saves the day claiming he’s played a lot of darts in the past. Will this work out?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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