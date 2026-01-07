Robert faces impossible choice in Emmerdale as Joe Tate’s evil streak re-emerges

Robert Sugden is facing a difficult decision in Emmerdale as Joe Tate turns the screw, demanding he sacrifice Moira Dingle to protect his sister Victoria.

With Joe holding damning footage of John Sugden’s death, Robert finds himself trapped in a blackmail nightmare that could cost Moira everything.

Joe knows exactly how to play this, and he is not afraid to use Victoria’s darkest moment as leverage. As the pressure mounts, Robert has to decide just how far he is willing to go to keep his sister safe, even if it means destroying someone else in the process.

Victoria can’t believe Joe has evidence of the murder (Credit: ITV)

Joe has footage of Victoria killing John in Emmerdale

Robert had initially been under suspicion for John’s death, despite having an alibi, but the truth soon emerged. Victoria admitted she had killed her half-brother after a confrontation spiralled out of control in the woods.

John attacked her, pinning her to the ground and covering her mouth. Terrified, Victoria grabbed a syringe from him and stabbed it into his neck to save herself. Afterwards, she wiped the syringe and placed it in his hand to make it look like suicide.

Aaron reassured her, telling her: “John was a monster and he was going to hurt you, you just did what you had to do.”

The trio agreed to keep the truth between them, unaware that Joe Tate had filmed the entire ordeal and was ready to use it to his advantage.

Tonight (Wednesday January 7), Joe confronted Victoria and Robert with the footage and made his intentions clear. He wanted their share of the farm in return for his silence. Despite the video showing it was self-defence, and despite Joe choosing to film rather than help, he remains firmly in control.

Joe is out to blackmail Victoria and Robert (Credit: ITV)

Joe blackmails Robert over Moira in Emmerdale

Joe’s long-term goal has always been Moira’s farm, and he soon found a way to bring her into his twisted deal. After discovering a stack of passports at Celia’s house, Joe hatched a new plan.

He ordered Robert to plant the passports at Moira’s home, knowing it would leave her vulnerable and push her into selling up. Robert flatly refused, insisting there was “no chance”.

Joe’s response made it clear this was not a request. Faced with losing Victoria if he did not comply, Robert was left with no real choice.

Given Robert’s history of going to prison to protect his sister, viewers know there is little he would not do for Victoria. But framing Moira would be a step that changes everything.

Robert is put in a difficult position (Credit: ITV)

Moira arrested next wek

We already know that Moira is arrested next week. Police descend on the farm to question staff while Moira heads off to collect Cain from hospital.

Wracked with guilt, Robert does his best to paint Moira as innocent, hoping he has done enough to protect her despite placing her in danger. Joe, however, ensures Moira is portrayed in the worst possible light.

When Moira returns home, DS Walsh questions her about her connection to Celia. Confident she has nothing to hide, Moira is stunned when police later return with a warrant.

Incriminating evidence is discovered and Moira is arrested on the spot for human trafficking. She is taken away as Caleb steps in to secure the best legal help available.

But with more evidence still hidden on her land, it is clear this nightmare is far from over. And this time, even the best lawyer may not be enough to save her.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!