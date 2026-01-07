John Sugden’s death has left Emmerdale viewers with more questions than answers, especially after it emerged that Victoria killed him in self-defence and still chose to cover it up.

With Joe Tate now holding all the cards, fans are wondering why the truth was not told from the start and how this latest cover-up is going to unravel.

As Victoria finally revealed what really happened to her half-brother, it became clear this was not a calculated murder, but a desperate act to save her own life. Yet instead of going to the police, she staged the scene and kept quiet, dragging Robert and Aaron into the lie.

It is a familiar Soapland move and one that has left viewers shouting at their screens once again.

John murdered by Victoria

As police questions intensified on Tuesday January 6, it was revealed that John’s body had been found. While death is rarely permanent in Soapland, just ask Graham Foster, all signs currently point to John being gone for good.

Suspicion initially fell on Robert Sugden, who had motive and had been with John shortly before his death. But Robert had taken Cain to get medical treatment after John shot him, placing him elsewhere. Despite this, the police continued to circle, prompting Victoria to finally confess the truth to Aaron and Robert.

Victoria explained how John had drugged her and attempted to drug Harry in a bid to force her to go with him. After waking and learning about the crash, she rushed to the scene to check on Aaron and Robert. Spotting Robert heading into the woods, she followed, only to hear a gunshot moments later.

John then confronted her, pleading for forgiveness and asking her to let him escape. When she refused and told him he was not her brother, he attacked her, pinning her down and covering her mouth. Terrified for her life, Victoria grabbed a syringe and stabbed him in the neck.

Believing she had no other option, Victoria wiped the syringe and placed it in John’s hand to make his death look like suicide. Robert and Aaron vowed to keep her secret, with Aaron reassuring her that she had done what she had to do.

Which only raises the question viewers keep asking. Why not tell the police?

Fans react to the cover-up

Unsurprisingly, viewers were quick to vent their frustration online, with many struggling to understand the need for yet another cover-up storyline. These reactions say it all.

Vic killed Pyscho John in self-defence. So we’re back to another long-winded OTT segue…these bloody writers just can’t help themselves…#emmerdale — Lynne Currie (@vlcurrie) January 6, 2026

Why didn’t she just tell the police it was self defence, but no let’s drag it out with Joe blackmailing her for the land she owns.#Emmerdale — Tony Coffey (@TonyCoffey15) January 6, 2026

Surely it wd be alright if Victoria explained to the police exactly what happened & obviously if she tells them what John did? I don’t see why they have to keep it hidden! #Emmerdale — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) January 6, 2026

Poor vic she killed John in self defence he’d attacked her hope she isn’t sent down they need to protect her at all costs #Emmerdale — dan the chatterbox ❄️☃️ (@chattymandan) January 6, 2026

The isse w/Joe using the video to blackmail is unless he didn’t record John on top of Vic it’s evidence of self defense. I know it’s a soap but I don’t know if suspension of disbelief can extend this far. Plus it makes him look like a d!ck for not helping. #Robron #emmerdale — tech-dinosaur (@Tech_Dino_45) January 6, 2026

What happens next after John’s murder?

The biggest problem with Victoria’s cover-up is Joe Tate. He saw everything and filmed it, and he is now using that footage to blackmail Victoria and Robert into silence.

Show boss Laura Shaw has already confirmed the truth will eventually come out.

“The truth about John’s death will be revealed, as Victoria’s clever deception, making John’s death look like suicide, will unravel,” she explained.

“Evil Joe Tate knows the truth and has damning video evidence which he plans to use to get what he wants from the Sugdens, potentially taking control of Butler’s Farm. Robert is also in the thick of it, trying to save Victoria by planting evidence.”

With Isabel Hodgins heading off on maternity leave, it certainly feels like this storyline is steering towards Victoria’s exit. Whether that means prison, running away, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

